Velan Inc.: Announcement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Thursday October 8th, 2020 it will release its 2nd Quarter results for the six-month period ended August 31, 2020.

The company will hold an investor and analyst call on Friday, October 9th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-747-0365, and quoting the reservation number 21970275. There will be a recording on PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21970275 then follow system prompts.

For further information, contact John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global, at 514-707-2542.

For further information, please contact:
Yves Leduc, CEO
Tel.: 514-602-2176
OR
John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global Finance
Tel.: 514-707-2542
Fax: (514) 748-8635
Web: www.velan.com

