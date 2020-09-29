Datatrak International, Inc. and RadMD Partner to Provide End to End Medical Imaging Solution

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, OH, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, announces a new partnership with RadMD to leverage their professional services and enable their global network of radiologists with direct access to medical image assessments within a SaaS platform.



The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud Platform significantly reduces the time and cost of image assessments in clinical trials by eliminating the need for integrating redundant systems. Adhering to FDA guidance for image upload and centralized assessment, the platform was built to provide fast results. The intrinsic efficiencies make it more cost and time effective, enabling sponsors to make “live” go or no go decisions especially in early stage clinical trials.

Datatrak is the first to automate Endpoint Adjudication and Picture Archiving and Communications processes within EDC as the last mile toward FDA approval submission. “The ability to automate remote image capture, PHI anonymization, image evaluation and endpoint adjudication, and provide eCRF data entry for AI data analytics meets the growing demands for imaging in clinical trials,” said Scott DeMell, VP Sales at Datatrak.

“Our partnership with RadMD provides a global network of radiologists, with subspecialty therapeutic expertise, to design imaging strategies, interpret image reads, and perform adjudication reviews,” said Jim Bob Ward, CEO at Datatrak. “Performing these actions within our platform provides our clients’ higher quality of data standards and quicker visibility into imaging results. Group that with our ability to centralize all trial data and provide client-driven analytics, we are providing unprecedented visibility to make more informed and swift decisions.”

“We look forward to partnering with Datatrak to support clients on independent image reviews with their leading edge platform and technologies,” said Kohkan Shamsi, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Principal at RadMD. “Datatrak has a long track record in providing high quality SaaS tools, and the addition of imaging to their offering is truly exciting.”

To learn more about Datatrak Medical Imaging Capture visit: https://bit.ly/2S5UZYa

About Datatrak International, Inc.:

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical, Phase I – Phase IV drug, device and diagnostic studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence, CTMS, Trial Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Endpoint Adjudication, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO, and eCOA.

About RadMD:

RadMD is an expertise based image management service organization that provides consulting, training, and independent imaging services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. RadMD has designed and created imaging endpoints and performed image reviews and analysis for >600 studies by largest pool of independent readers. RadMD has also and trained >1,000 sites to optimize image assessment.

Jordan Regula

440-443-0082 x110

jordan.regula@datatrak.com