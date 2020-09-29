Why You Should Consider Remortgaging Your Property if You’re an Expat or Foreign National.

The buy-to-let market is currently very strong with high demand from foreign nationals and UK Expats for UK property. More people are looking to stay in the UK for their holidays. Remortgaging to buy a holiday home in the UK is a great way to get ahead of a growing trend. By using the equity in your house, you can help your children to start building their own wealth through property.

With property prices rising, it can be tempting to 'cash in' and sell up. However, remortgaging might be a better way to make use of the equity in your home.

Buy-to-let is a tried and tested method of growing wealth. Not only is it relatively secure and resilient but it offers the opportunity to earn both through rental yields and through capital growth.” — Stuart Marshall