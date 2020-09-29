Bacteriophage Treatment Market is expected to witness 7.4% growth (2020-2028)-Market Insights, analysis and forecast
The Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market was $620 Mn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $1.3 Bn by 2028
Bacteriophage treatment market Phage therapy is one of the most sorted therapy used for different bacteria. Companies are investing over this therapy with an expectation of alternative treatments.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market was $620 Mn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $1.3 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2020-2028”, as per the latest market research report titled Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market (By Disease type - Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Shigella, Salmonella, Bedsores and Others. By Applications - Clinical Application, Ready to Eat Food, Dairy, Phage Display, Veterinary and Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020-2028.
Bacteriophages are viruses that can attack and kill bacteria without having any adverse effect on human or animal cells. It can be used with antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Bacteriophages have recently been recognized as the most effective instrument in biotechnology through a wide range of research and studies fostering the use of bacteriophages across several applications. Researchers have also suggested bacteriophages as a feasible option to antibiotics for many antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains.
The Bacteriophage Treatment Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market for bacteriophage treatment. The significant factors supporting the growth in the North American region are increasing phage entities in the U.S. at the rate of 10%, faster commercialization process across different applications, a large group of patients suffering from a bacterial infection due to multiple reasons, government support towards the research of bacteriophage treatment methods, and rising prevalence of antibiotic resistance. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is expected to be growing at the fastest rate among all regions. The man factor supporting the growth in the Asia-pacific areas is a non-invasive procedure, long-term results with the minimum treatment, and lesser cost in the long term.
Due to the increasing number of diabetic patients, bacterial infections have seen a significant surge among these people. Sometimes only treatment by medicines takes a lot of time for treatment, especially in the geriatric population. Therefore, bacteriophage treatment can be a groundbreaking treatment for such type of people.
E-coli and Salmonella treatment via Bacteriophage cumulatively account for the significant market share among other types of diseases. E-coli, which is already present in the intestine, sometimes get attacked by bacterial infections from contaminated food. This process can result in severe life-threatening conditions if not treated on time. Doctors are using these bacteriophage agents for treating the same. Several other uses of these agents are frozen foods, stored foods, and food, which are perishable.
It can also be used as a biocontrol agent in the oil and agriculture industry because bacterial fouling in oilfield frequently leads to critical harm to gas pipelines, which results in rising capital costs. Moreover, bacteriophages can also be used as vaccine vehicles and as phage displays for numerous antibodies and proteins. The Bacteriophage Treatment Market is primarily driven by its significant role in molecular and genetics biology. The growing importance of Bacteriophage in the bacterial fermentation process is also projected to boost the market growth. Moreover, Bacteriophage's significant role in manufacturing, such as biotechnology and food products, is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
However, government regulations for approval as an alternative to antibiotics are expected to restrict the market growth. Apart from this, the rapid use of bacteriophages as vaccine carriers worldwide is projected to offer an ample amount of opportunity to the Bacteriophages market in the coming forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
The primary key players in the Bacteriophage Treatment Market include Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, BiomX Ltd., ContraFect Corporation., Eligo Bioscience SA, EnBiotix, Fixed-phage Ltd., InnoPhage, Intodeworld, Locus Biosciences, Micreos BV, Nextbiotics, Phagelux Inc., PhagePro, Phagomed Biopharma GmbH., Phi Therapeutics, and TechnoPhage.
The Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market: By Disease type
Escherichia coli
Listeria monocytogenes
Shigella
Salmonella
Bedsores
Others
Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market: By Applications
Clinical Application
Ready to Eat Food
Dairy
Phage Display
Veterinary
Others
Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market, By Geography Type
North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)
