VelocityEHS’ Humantech Supports Workplace Challenges Due to COVID-19 Pandemic During National Ergonomics Month

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is using this year’s National Ergonomics Month to remind safety professionals, HR managers and workers to remain diligent about preventing the risks that lead to musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) during the COVID-19 pandemic. As many employees continue to work from home while others return to the workplace after time away, it’s important they complete their jobs safely and comfortably. To support these efforts, VelocityEHS’ Humantech will be promoting their mission of ergonomics done right® throughout the month of October with webinars, videos, and other helpful resources aimed at reinforcing important ergonomics principles.



“There’s no denying this year has been challenging for many employees forced to work remotely from home or restart work after an extended time away,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS’ Humantech. “National Ergonomics Month is a perfect opportunity for employers to ensure their workers are taking steps to reduce or eliminate the physical and mental risks associated with MSDs, no matter where they complete their jobs. We encourage employers and employees to take advantage of the resources and products we have available to help them complete their jobs and tasks safely.”

VelocityEHS’ Humantech is offering a wide-range of complimentary products and services this month, including:

Free Access to Humantech Office Ergonomics : For a limited time, at no charge, employees can learn the basic principles of office ergonomics and assess their personal workspace in less than 30 minutes.

For a limited time, at no charge, employees can learn the basic principles of office ergonomics and assess their personal workspace in less than 30 minutes. “5 Approaches to Cost Justifying Ergonomic Improvements” Webinar: Join this live, 30-minute webinar and Q&A on October 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET to learn a practical combination of traditional and innovative approaches for cost-justifying workplace improvements that go way beyond injury reduction.

Join this live, 30-minute webinar and Q&A on October 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET to learn a practical combination of traditional and innovative approaches for cost-justifying workplace improvements that go way beyond injury reduction. # HomeOfficeHacks Social Media Challenge : Throughout the month of October, those working from home are invited to showcase their creative and innovative ergonomics solutions using #HomeOfficeHacks for a chance to win a personalized home office ergonomics consultation with a board-certified ergonomist.

Throughout the month of October, those working from home are invited to showcase their creative and innovative ergonomics solutions using #HomeOfficeHacks for a chance to win a personalized home office ergonomics consultation with a board-certified ergonomist. “The Impact of Mental Stress on Workplace Injuries” Video: Explains the negative impacts that mental stress can have on physical activities such as lifting.

These resources and more are available on the Humantech Work-from-Home Toolbox and Reducing Physical and Mental Stress Toolbox websites.

VelocityEHS’ Humantech Ergonomics solutions help companies reduce MSD risk with a multipronged approach that combines its comprehensive online training and management system with expert-led site improvement events and cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) motion-capture technology. Through this risk assessment technology, users can gather more comprehensive data that leads to reduced musculoskeletal risk and that makes it easier for them to implement effective, sustainable improvements. As a result, VelocityEHS’ approach has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance. Visit www.Humantech.com for more information.

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide across multiple industries, VelocityEHS software simplifies key aspects of EHS management. Visit www.EHS.com for more information.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

VelocityEHS

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com



