It's Time to Rethink Creativity and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Ann Arbor, MI, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly all of today's major innovation workshops and programs call on organizations to drive innovation. They miss that innovation comes from an individuals' creativity, and it is not a gift for the chosen few—it is a learned process.

“Everyone is creative. We are just creative in different ways and in a wide variety of situations,” says Jeff DeGraff, founder of Innovatrium Institution of Innovation. “Believing you are creative is the first step to mastering a creative mindset. Once you do that, you can make innovation happen anywhere and anytime.”

The Creative Mindset, by expert innovators Jeff and Staney DeGraff, brings how-to advice, tools, and techniques necessary to master a creative mindset. The DeGraffs introduce C.R.E.A.T.E., an acronym for the six essential creative-thinking skills: Concentrate, Replicate, Elaborate, Associate, Translate, and Evaluate.

These six skills, sequenced as steps, simplify and summarize the most paramount research on creative thinking and draw on over thirty years of real-world application in some of the world’s most innovative organizations.

Are you ready to rethink the way we make innovation happen?

The Creative Mindset: Mastering the Six Skills that Empower Innovation by Jeff and Staney DeGraff is available today.

About the Authors:

Jeff DeGraff is both an advisor to Fortune 500 companies and a professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. His simultaneously creative and pragmatic approach to making innovation happen has led clients and colleagues to dub him the “Dean of Innovation.” He has written several books, including Leading Innovation, Innovation You, and The Innovation Code.

Staney DeGraff is the CEO of the Innovatrium and works with large organizations, universities, and nonprofits to create a sustainable innovation ecosystem that can grow organically and connect the dots between cutting-edge research, talent acquisition and retention, commercialization, and economic development. Her research is focused on generating Constructive Conflict™ in teams and organizations to produce innovation and quantify the commercial and social value of innovation. She co-wrote The Innovation Code with her husband Jeff DeGraff.

The Creative Mindset: Mastering the Six Skills that Empower Innovation has already received rave reviews:

“Jeff and Staney emphasize that small acts of creativity can have huge consequences and that ordinary people can do extraordinary things if they can see the opportunities in front of them.”

— Mitch Jacobson, Executive Director, Austin Technology Incubator, UT Blackstone LaunchPad, University of Texas at Austin

“We can all use a bit more creativity in our lives! Jeff and Staney DeGraff have made it easy for anyone—in any organization of any size—to take their free-thinking up a few levels. In this concise and creatively put together volume, they share dozens of down-to-earth, easy-to-implement ways to enhance our creative energy.”

— Ari Weinzweig, Co-founder, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses

“Finally, a book that maps out the practical side of creativity and makes it doable for anyone! The specific skills and relevant examples provided in this book will enhance creativity in your professional and personal lives. Thus, this is the must-read book if you are thinking about innovating some aspect of your work or life.”

— Lynn Perry Wooten, President, Simmons University

“The DeGraffs have successfully transformed a complicated concept of creativity into a series of practical, easy to understand, but very effective techniques to enhance our thinking and ability. They are truly leaders and mentors in the field of creativity and innovation.”

— John Evans, the Charles D. Miller Endowed Chair, Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, Auburn University







Learn more: https://jeffdegraff.com/book/the-creative-mindset/

