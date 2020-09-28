EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences: Stakeholder Forum

Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Brussels, 29 September 2020

The GSP Stakeholder Forum will officially launch the ’GSP Hub’ Project. The GSP Hub aims to increase the use of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), by bringing new EU investment, encouraging European companies to import from beneficiary countries, and promoting international sustainability standards.

The Stakeholder Forum kicks off a series of thematic events and introduces new online tools that have been developed to centralise information on the GSP.

The main objectives are:

Assessing the impact of COVID-19 on trade under GSP;

engaging business to benefit from the GSP, and;

involving civil society in the European Commission's monitoring of the GSP's effects.

The Forum will have a specific focus on Africa and Central Asia.

Lead speakers:

Ms. Ewa Synowiec , DG TRADE: Director of Directorate C, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific, Asia (II), Trade and Sustainable Development, Green Deal

, DG TRADE: Director of Directorate C, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific, Asia (II), Trade and Sustainable Development, Green Deal Various high level representatives from the European Parliament (INTA committee), Ambassadors of beneficiary countries, and industry and civil society stakeholders.

Date: 29/09/2020 Location: hybrid meeting with (very) limited seating available + virtual participation Registration: please see the attached leaflet.

