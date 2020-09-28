Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,705 in the last 365 days.

EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences: Stakeholder Forum

Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Brussels, 29 September 2020

The GSP Stakeholder Forum will officially launch the ’GSP Hub’ Project. The GSP Hub aims to increase the use of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP), by bringing new EU investment, encouraging European companies to import from beneficiary countries, and promoting international sustainability standards.

The Stakeholder Forum kicks off a series of thematic events and introduces new online tools that have been developed to centralise information on the GSP.

The main objectives are:

  • Assessing the impact of COVID-19 on trade under GSP;
  • engaging business to benefit from the GSP, and;
  • involving civil society in the European Commission's monitoring of the GSP's effects.

The Forum will have a specific focus on Africa and Central Asia. 

Lead speakers:

  • Ms. Ewa Synowiec, DG TRADE: Director of Directorate C, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific, Asia (II), Trade and Sustainable Development, Green Deal
  • Various high level representatives from the European Parliament (INTA committee), Ambassadors of beneficiary countries, and industry and civil society stakeholders.

Date: 29/09/2020 Location: hybrid meeting with (very) limited seating available + virtual participation Registration: please see the attached leaflet.

Privacy Policy Statement

You just read:

EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences: Stakeholder Forum

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.