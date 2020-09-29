Christa Quarles Joins Corel as Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Quarles brings over 20 years of leadership experience spanning the B2B & consumer internet sectors

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel Corporation (“Corel”) today announced that Christa Quarles has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Quarles is an industry veteran, having recently served as CEO of OpenTable and having previously held executive roles at NextDoor, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company. Ms. Quarles succeeds former CEO Patrick Nichols who stepped down from the company earlier this year.



“We are pleased to welcome Christa, one of the most accomplished executives in the B2B and consumer internet space, to the Corel team,” said John Park, Corel Chairman of the Board and KKR Partner. “With an impressive track record of driving strong growth at innovative technology companies navigating transformational change, Christa has proven herself to be an impeccable leader. We are confident her deep strategic, commercial, and financial expertise will accelerate Corel’s growth and M&A success, further solidifying the company’s position as one of the world's top software platforms.”

“It is an incredible privilege and honor to join Corel, a company with astounding reach across global businesses small and large, providing powerful software to more than 90 million knowledge workers. Given the explosion in demand for workplace productivity solutions, it’s an exciting time for our business,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Corel. “Today’s rapidly changing technology and business landscape presents a tremendous opportunity for us to shape the future of work by delivering industry-leading value to customers worldwide. I look forward to collaborating with our executive team to continue the company’s already impressive growth path and position our business for future success.”

Biography: Christa Quarles, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors for Corel

Ms. Quarles is a seasoned executive with over two decades of experience leading companies and spearheading financial and operational initiatives. As CEO of OpenTable, she led a period of transformational change, successfully navigating the company’s transition to cloud-based, small business solutions, and drove meaningful bottom- and top-line growth across its global operations. Ms. Quarles also recently served as an Operating Partner at Advent International where she was responsible for due diligence and operational guidance for investments in the consumer, marketplace, and Fintech industries. Prior to joining OpenTable, she served as Chief Business Officer of Nextdoor, a marketplace connecting local communities to small businesses. Earlier in her career, she served as Senior Vice President, Interactive Games at The Walt Disney Company, where she led Disney Interactive to profitability. Ms. Quarles also served as Chief Financial Officer of Playdom, which was later acquired by Disney. Prior to that, she held the role of Partner in Equity Research covering the internet sector at Thomas Weisel Partners LLC (now Stifel Financial).

In addition to Corel, Ms. Quarles also currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Affirm and Kimberly-Clark. She received a BS in Economics and German from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Delivering Innovation for Today’s Workspaces



With a globally recognized portfolio, Corel’s creative, productivity, and virtualization solutions leverage the latest in technology to empower knowledge workers. AI tools in CorelDRAW® and Painter® boost productivity and deliver stunning results in exciting new ways. Web-based collaboration capabilities in MindManager® and CorelDRAW streamline the sharing of ideas in a world that forces them to work apart. With the power of artificial intelligence, the ClearSlide® sales enablement platform helps sales and marketing teams maintain and build the meaningful connections they need to close deals. WinZip® encryption, file management, and compression software delivers secure file sharing across email, a network, or the cloud. While Parallels® solutions, including the upcoming Parallels® Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, enable workers to use and access the applications and files they need across their favorite devices and preferred technology – whether local or remote.

About Corel



Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

