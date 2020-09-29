Marianna Naturals’ West Hollywood Launch Party A Huge Success, With Celebrity Sightings Inside Kimpton La Peer Hotel

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrities who've been couped up in quarantine for months, embraced plant-based skincare line Marianna Naturals' private Social Distancing Soiree inside GBK's Brand Lounge at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday (9/19) afternoon.

Attending talent included: MTV's "Floribama Shore" star, Candace Rice, actress, Caitlin O'Connor, singer, Renee Olstead, TV producer Cindy Cowan, actress, Kardashian spray tan specialist, Jimmy Coco, popular YouTuber, Teala Dunn (3.3 million Instagram followers) and Marianna Naturals' founder and former Bravo TV personality, Heather Marianna. All of the celebrities in attendance appeared cheery and upbeat in demeanor, each openly proclaiming how excited they were to be back in the presence of fans and media and to be able to enjoy a small sense of normalcy. Also, in attendance was over 15 Los Angeles based social media beauty influencers.

Creating mouth-watering Helix Vodka cocktails and Communique Wine for the day, was none other than famed "Vanderpump Rules" TV personality, Peter Madrigal, who saved the day as the impromptu celebrity bartender after the original bartender canceled last minute.

Event attendees stocked up on Marianna Naturals' fall-inspired self-care products including Bourbon Pumpkin Sugar Scrub , Matcha Tea Clay Masks , Sugared Sweet Potato Hand Sanitizer , Mushroom Facial Serum and more.

Floral No. 5 provided gorgeous fresh flower arches for guests to take photos with, and DJ Goodboy played top 40 songs throughout the affair.

The indoor/outdoor event which had 30-minute timed capacity guest intervals to maximize social distance guidelines, adhered to 6-feet social distancing, one-on-one product testers and provided unlimited Marianna Naturals hand sanitizer.

While the company went back and forth with deciding whether or not to move forward with this event, the brand felt confident that this was the perfect way to get creative and create a safe social yet socially-distanced mixer that adheres to strict safety guidelines for a fun and compelling brand experience, that may innovate how events can execute in the future, without losing them entirely.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufacture fresh handmade CBD and non-CBD beauty care, personal care, and cosmetics products. It was created from the hugely popular Beauty Kitchen YouTube series. The founder, Heather Marianna, a bubbly social media personality, translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural beauty and skincare product line. Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Beauty Kitchen is regularly featured in: Forbes, The Source, MTV, Bravo, The New York Post, People, Vegas, Star Magazine, Radar Online and many more media outlets with a large following of celebrities who use their products.

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca



Contacts

Haute Agency

E. press@mariannacorp.com Tel. 705-341-7473

Joel DeBellefeuille, President, Chief Executive Officer

E. joel@marianna.ca Tel. 514-434-2640

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cc4af10-efeb-4cc7-8d60-8c626ebe6341