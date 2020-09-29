Mission Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification for Data Security Controls and Processes

In a successful audit, Mission proves its effective handling of the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customers’ data in AWS environments

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit, earning the company SOC 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 Type II audit was performed by BARR Advisory, P.A .



SOC 2 Type II certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), follows a comprehensive evaluation of the design and operating effectiveness of a service organization’s security controls across key areas relevant to the safe handling of customer data – including as they relate to industry-specific regulations, such as HIPAA. Specifically, the SOC 2 Type II assesses the security, availability, and processing integrity of the service organization’s systems, as well as its ability to maintain the confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

As a SOC 2 Type II-certified managed cloud services provider, customers can be assured that Mission is effective in protecting all data managed in the cloud through proven and verified data security systems and procedures. Businesses enlisting Mission to manage and optimize their AWS environments can do so with complete confidence that their data is secure and available, and that the privacy and confidentiality of that data is robustly defended.

“At Mission, customers’ data security and the integrity of our systems is an essential component throughout all of the managed cloud services we provide,” said Jonathan LaCour, CTO, Mission. “We’re proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This designation further enables us to demonstrate our unyielding commitment to data security, and we will continue to be proactive and thorough in meeting the privacy and compliance needs of our customers.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers' individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS.

