Genomics Market to Rise at 19.5% CAGR and Reach USD 82.60 Billion by 2027; Advances in Diagnostic Applications will Lead to a Wider Product Adoption, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Genomics Market Research Report Are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Danaher, QIAGEN, BGI, IntegraGen, General Electric Company and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genomics market size is projected to reach USD 82.60 billion by the end of 2027. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Genomics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products (Instruments & Software and Consumables) and Services), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Microarray, Sanger Sequencing, and Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Research, and Others), By End User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 18.85 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Genomics is a concept that involves the human gene and sequencing for treatment and study of several diseases or potential diseases. The study of human genetics helps identify and track critical diseases, with equal focus on the qualities and behaviour of a specific individual. In the past few years, genomics has contributed to the growth of numerous similar branches including the popular ‘precision medicine.’





The massive investments in the research and development of genomics and genomic sequencing will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies has had a massive impact on the growth of the market in recent years and the influx of start-ups will create opportunities for growth in the foreseeable future.

Recent Clinical Studies have Indicated the Potential of Genomics to Tracking Patterns of Covid-19 Spread

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic among businesses across the world. Although healthcare industry has witnessed a contrasting impact, as compared to a few other sectors, there has been a recent surge in the need for healthcare professionals. The lack of skilled labour is consequential to the hesitancy among workers due to the severity of the disease. Although there are several ongoing research activities associated with the treatment of the coronavirus, there has been little success in this field.

Accounting to increasing cases of Covid-19 across the world, researchers are focusing on implementing preventive and precautionary measures through newer concepts. The excessive research associated with the use of genomics in Covid-19 pandemic has yielded a few successful measures. As a result, genomics has recently attracted attention from across the world.

The whole world is fighting the novel coronavirus. Sectors and industries are devasted due to the major loss caused by COVID-19 in business. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain.





Constant Product Innovations are Consequential to Increasing R&D Efforts

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product innovations, driven by rising investments in the research and development of the product, has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In April 2020, Eurofins announced the launch of a new product in the genome sequencing space.

The company introduced ‘SARS-CoV 2 full length genome sequencing,’ a product that is categorized under the next-generation (NGS) sequencing category. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Activities associated with Whole-genome Sequencing will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing research activities associated with whole-genome sequencing by private companies as well as government organizations will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 8.27 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will derive growth form the efforts put in towards genetic sequencing by countries such as China.





List of companies profiled in the Genomics Market report:

Illumina, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Basel, Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (England, U.K.)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., U.S.)

QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)

BGI (Guangdong, China)

IntegraGen (Evry, France)

General Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.)

Other Players





Industry Developments:

February 2020: Nebula Genomic announced the launch of a new product that will offer whole genome sequencing at US$ 299 to its customers.





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Genomic Projects – For Key Countries Overview of Genomic Services New Product Launches Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Key Trends

Global Genomics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Instruments & Software Consumables Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Microarray Sanger Sequencing Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Diagnostics Research Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contact Research Organizations (CROs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





