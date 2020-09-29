ConnectWise & CEO Juice Announce an Integration with eAutomate

The ConnectWise Manage integration will refine processes, increase efficiency for managed service providers using the enterprise resource planning software

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Juice and ConnectWise today announced an integration created by CEO Juice for ConnectWise Manage and eAutomate, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software used by a majority of MSPs focused on the office technology vertical. The ConnectWise Manage ticketing system will allow eAutomate to further enhance the customer experience by reducing redundancies in data entry, saving businesses time and resources.



“Imaging Dealers are moving to Managed IT and doing double data entry to get the financial information from ConnectWise Manage into eAutomate, their ERP, was a full-time job,” said Gary Lavin, partner, CEO Juice. “ConnectWise Manage has all these wonderful tools for keeping agreements updated and quoting new projects but eAutomate users struggled to implement them as they complicated the double data entry, making it much tougher to scale their IT business.”

The integration of eAutomate with ConnectWise Manage had been highly requested by customers, leading to a beta of the integration in mid-May. With the integration in place dealers have a fully automated sync of Agreements from Manage to eAutomate, contracts and the items on the contracts are created by the sync, allowing dealers to get customer profit reports in eAutomate for all contracts, including IT.

The integration includes syncing companies, holds, contracts with items, and PO receipts, and works through the ConnectWise API, enabling the solution to work on-premise and with hosted accounts for both ConnectWise Manage and eAutomate.

Users must share API access to their ConnectWise Manage database and need to generate the API key pair. Once the keys are generated, users can add them to the Profile/Integrations section of the CEO Juice website or email them to help@ceojuice.com .

“At ConnectWise, we know managed service contracts change constantly and whether on-prem or in the cloud, enabling usage of the ConnectWise API with eAutomate allows CEO Juice to address customer needs and provide a solution for customers who have been seeking ways to maximize their business and reduce redundancies,” said John Schweizer, vice president of office technology for ConnectWise.

The sync from Manage Agreements to eAutomate contracts is available now and is included in the monthly subscription for CEO Juice customers. CEO Juice has also made a standalone Manage to eAutomate connector available for clients who do not subscribe to the complete CEO Juice suite. Prerequisites for the integration include running ConnectWise 2015.3 or higher and eAutomate 8.7 or later.

For more information on ConnectWise Manage, visit https://www.connectwise.com/software/manage . To learn more about CEO Juice, visit www.CEOJuice.com.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company powering Technology Solution Providers to achieve their vision of success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. Visit ConnectWise.com.

About CEO Juice

CEO Juice Provides Business and Artificial Intelligence for over 95% of large Copier Dealers in North America, backed up by a team of industry experts. Our software and systems ensure your business is running as efficiently and smoothly as possible, while our team of experts can help with software and best practice questions. Systems that know when something goes wrong with the intelligence to take the correct steps to address the issue.

