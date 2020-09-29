NeoVolta Announces Generator Integration Capabilities

NeoVolta Systems Provide Generator Owners in Fire Ridden Zones Enhanced Protections

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta, manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Systems, announces that its systems can now be integrated with residential backup generators. Complementing the storage battery with a generator provides more power options during long-lasting blackouts.



This significant enhancement comes at a time of widespread power outages caused by severe weather conditions. Six of the 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred in 2020, with Oregon and Washington also being devastated by fires. The thick smoke and ash from these fires can severely limit solar generation.

NeoVolta’s high-capacity battery systems can now accommodate a generator to power a home’s sub-panel critical loads, reducing battery usage, when a manual transfer switch is added between the NV14 and the home’s sub-panel critical loads. This capability is ideal for residences that experience multi-day grid power outages. NeoVolta’s NV14 will allow the solar to operate during daylight hours, which powers the home loads and recharges the battery. When the generator is operational, it will power the homes sub-panel critical loads, thereby reducing reliance on the battery. This way, enough energy is stored in the battery to keep the sub-panel powered through the night until the solar system (AC or DC) starts producing the next day.

If the customer has DC solar, then a generator can be added to the AC PV input. When the generator is on, it will power the sub-panel critical loads. If the generator is on during the day, it will also recharge the battery. While some other energy storage systems can work with generators, what makes the NeoVolta generator integration unique is the ability to provide power to both the sub-panel and battery when combined with NeoVolta storage and DC solar.

The generator mostly serves to fill in the gaps when the battery has a low charge. With adequate sunshine, the bulk of the backup power is still provided by NeoVolta’s high-capacity storage battery, which does not produce emissions or require fuel consumption.

The NeoVolta NV14 has a storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours and discharges 7.7 kilowatts of continuous power, making it one of the highest-performing systems in its class. That storage capacity can be scaled up to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 add-on battery, without the expense of an additional inverter. All NeoVolta systems are engineered with advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry, a safer and longer-lasting alternative to lithium ion storage batteries.

Besides protecting homes against crippling blackouts, NeoVolta storage systems can dramatically lower monthly utility bills. Under normal conditions, the stored energy can be used at night so that customers avoid paying the highest rates during “peak demand” hours.

“For millions of Americans, it’s only a matter of time until the next extended power outage,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “The ability to directly integrate our advanced energy storage systems with generators gives homeowners more options.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar re chargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system and the ability of the NV14 to be successfully integrated with residential backup generators. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.