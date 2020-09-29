Gannett Selects Uberall as its Global-Local Presence Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- The company will help deliver an improved ‘Near Me’ Brand Experience for customers



NEW YORK & BERLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uberall, Inc. has been selected by Gannett Co., Inc. and its digital marketing subsidiary ReachLocal to become their premier provider of presence management solutions. Gannett is the largest media publisher in the U.S., operating more than 250 local media brands, USA TODAY and Newsquest in the U.K., and digital marketing services companies serving clients around the world.

As part of the agreement, Uberall will acquire Gannett’s SweetIQ subsidiary. Providing an array of local digital marketing services, the SweetIQ team will join Uberall and become part of a new Montreal hub, the company’s seventh location outside its Berlin headquarters.

“We’re thrilled that Gannett selected our ‘Near Me’ Brand Experience platform as their presence management solution,” said Florian Hübner, co-founder and CEO of Uberall. “We also want to welcome SweetIQ’s staff to Uberall and look forward to providing even better service and support to our North American partners going forward.”

More than 90% of internet users conduct online searches for local business information and a majority of those are high-intent, high converting lookups. Because of COVID-19, consumers are even more reliant on the internet as the first point of contact with local businesses, whether large enterprises or independent shops and restaurants. Being found, engaging and converting local customers on search engines, directories, mobile apps and key vertical sites is paramount in the Age of Near Me.

“In the online-offline economy, marketers of all sizes must create compelling ‘Near Me’ brand experiences,” said Norman Rohr, SVP of Marketing for Uberall. “That includes optimized Google My Business listings, social media presence management, directory listings, reputation management and local ads.”

Uberall data shows that enterprises and small businesses which actively manage their online reputations and business listings see high double-digit growth in search impressions, calls, map views and website clicks.

About Gannett Co., Inc.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an innovative, digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to the communities in our network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our portfolio includes the USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S. and Guam, and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary with over 140 local media brands operating in the United Kingdom. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc. and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., Gannett Ventures, formerly GateHouse Live. Effective November 20, 2019, following the completion of its merger with Gannett, New Media Investment Group Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange under Gannett Co., Inc. and its ticker symbol has changed to “GCI”. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

About Uberall, Inc.

Uberall enables SMB and enterprise resellers to deliver a superior ‘Near Me’ Brand Experience that mirrors today’s multi-faceted consumer journey — from online discovery to offline sales. Resellers can establish new, powerful revenue streams by helping clients stand out in a highly competitive online market, while providing a seamless online-to-offline experience.

Uberall solutions enable businesses to easily manage search and discovery, engagement and conversion in real-time across online platforms and critical marketing channels: websites, mobile apps, store locators, search engines, maps, social platforms and advertising networks.

Uberall is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in San Francisco, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Detroit. Uberall manages data for more than 1.25 million locations on behalf of over 1,500 customers on 125 platforms globally. Clients include Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders from all over the world.

