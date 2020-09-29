Derani Yachts Announces Kurt Healy as Their New Strategic Partner in Singapore

Kurt will work with clients from Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

PHUKET, THAILAND, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derani Yachts is pleased to announce their strategic alliance with Kurt Healy as the organization’s independent partner in Singapore.Derani Yachts is based on the island of Phuket, which is centrally located on the Andaman coast of Southern Thailand, one of Southeast Asia’s best cruising areas. Established in Phuket in 2004 by Hakan Lange, who had been selling boats in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia since 1999, Derani Yachts’ services include sales and brokerage of new and used boats, warranty and service, yacht management, insurance, crew, deliveries and maintenance.In the company’s latest news, Derani Yachts is delighted to announce its collaboration with marine industry professional, Kurt Healy, a seasoned yachting professional who has been based in Asia for the last 25 years. Kurt was born in South Africa and has spent the majority of his work experience is sales related and new build management at shipyards in Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, and now Singapore.“We are extremely excited to work alongside with Kurt, who brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge,” says Hakan. “His considerable marine experience includes boat construction, sales and marketing, superyacht maintenance and management, and maritime security consultancy. We truly couldn’t ask for a more personable and knowledgeable strategic partner.”Derani Yachts is the South East Asia region brand representative for several leading boat brands, including Horizon Yacht, Dominator Yachts, Sirena Yachts, Fleming Yachts, and Axopar Boats. Kurt’s unique skillset and experience will greatly compliment the existing team at Derani Yachts, and enables the company to expand its services to more clients in the Singapore, Hong Kong, and China regions.For more information about Derani Yachts, please visit www.derani-yachts.com About the CompanyDerani Yachts is leading yacht sales company with regional brand representation based in Phuket. The company has selected a wide range of internationally recognized leading boat brands for clients across south east Asia.