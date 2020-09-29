Canadian Singer Wins $40,400 USD Prize on New and Trending Netflix Series

The now famous Frankie Cena made his debut on the streaming platform’s show, Sing On!

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Up and coming singer and entertainer, Frankie Cena , is pleased to announce he has been selected as the grand prize winner of Netflix’ new and trending show, Sing On!Frankie Cena is a Vancouver/Toronto-based singer, TV host, and entrepreneur with a wide breadth of talents and experience in the entertainment industry. Cena has appeared as a judge on the UK hit TV series, All Together Now, working alongside Geri Halliwell, is a former Mr. Canada title holder, Miss World TV host, and has even appeared in a Lifetime movie, Britney Ever After.In his most recent news, however, Cena is excited to announce he is the winner of the 7th episode of Sing On! – Summer Anthems, winning a cumulated $40,400 grand prize for the night. Cena appeared as the sole Canadian contestant and his performance is already trending around the world.Hosted by Tituss Burgess, of the cultural phenomenon show, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Sing On! is the perfect combination of singing and strategy. Each of the six contestants featured can win up to $60,000, based on the accuracy of their singing, which is calculated by a vocal analyzer. Each round, the singers must vote off their peers in order to advance – reminiscent of Survivor or The Weakest Link.With Cena’s extensive knowledge of reality television, he was able to take advantage of the voting process in order to land a spot in the final round. During this final round, the host and competitor showcased a jovial relationship, as Burgess is impressed with Cena’s willingness to use unique tactics in order to advance. After a heated sing-off, Cena was crowned the champion, taking home a whopping $40,400.The show, including Cena’s appearance, is now available to watch on Netflix.For more information about Frankie Cena, please visit https://frankiecena.com https://www.facebook.com/frankie.cena , or @frankiecena About Frankie CenaFrankie Cena is rapidly becoming well known in the entertainment industry for his varied talents. Away from the entertainment industry, however, Cena is also a top entrepreneur who started his own multi-million-dollar Speech and Debate school in Canada. As a result of this achievement, Cena was shortlisted on the UK version of The Apprentice and landed a spot on the CBC TV series, Canada’s Smartest Person.