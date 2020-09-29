Intellisense Systems Wins Phase II Funding for Fire Weather Observation Sensor from USDA

This sensor builds on the proven Micro Weather Sensor to include fuel moisture, solar radiation, particulate monitoring, and thermal imaging that will improve firefighting efforts.

/EIN News/ -- Torrance ,CA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 29, 2020 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, won Phase II funding to continue development of the Fire Weather Observation Sensor (FWOS) from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The FWOS is a stand-alone, unattended, field-deployable sensor for remote measurements of fire weather-related data. These devices will be placed throughout forests and areas prone to wildfire outbreak and transmit data via satellite from anywhere in the world. This development will integrate new sensing capabilities to the proven Micro Weather Sensor (MWS®) platform, including fuel moisture, solar radiation, particulate monitoring, and thermal imaging.

In 2020, the Western United States experienced a record-setting number of wildfires, which have displaced millions of residents, burned over 6 million acres, and destroyed nearly 10,000 structures. The FWOS will support fire departments to anticipate fire weather conditions and improve awareness in remote and densely forested regions.

“We’re very excited to continue the development of the Fire Weather Observation Sensor,” said David Miller, the Vice President and General Manager of Environmental Monitoring Systems at Intellisense. “New technology that facilitates the detection and management of wildfires is critical. The FWOS falls right in line with our strategic growth plan in applying our MWS system to the fire weather market and aligns with one of our primary goals of providing advanced solutions that ensure the safety and protection of people and property, especially our front-line firefighters.”

During Phase I, Intellisense demonstrated the feasibility of adding miniature fuel moisture, particulate, thermal infrared, and solar radiation sensors into the MWS package, and they have already developed a FWOS sensor capable of critical fire measurements that are not currently available in a compact, field- deployed, self-powered, autonomous, all-in-one sensor module. Additionally, these sensors have many applications in markets outside of fire weather observations, such as air quality monitoring.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 100,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

