Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Vantage™ adds support for latest Wi-Fi® advancements

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi Alliance® introduces new features for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Vantage™, a certification program that makes it easy to identify and select devices providing an elevated Wi-Fi experience in managed networks. Wi-Fi Vantage now supports the newest generation of Wi-Fi – Wi-Fi 6 – bringing greater efficiency and capacity to devices. Wi-Fi Vantage also now supports state-of-the art WPA3™ security and delivers improved protections in open networks with Wi-Fi Enhanced Open™. With its growing technology portfolio, Wi-Fi Vantage enables service providers, IT managers, and network operators to deliver a more consistent and quality experience in densely populated Wi-Fi networks, including education campuses, stadiums, public venues, airports, and corporate venues.



Wi-Fi Vantage bundles pertinent Wi-Fi Alliance certifications that improve overall network performance, deliver the latest in Wi-Fi security and encryption standards, and alleviate congestion on mobile data networks. Wi-Fi Vantage delivers a more reliable and consistent connectivity experience for users when establishing network access, onboarding devices, accessing services, and traversing Wi-Fi networks.

Wi-Fi Vantage will continue to be available for Wi-Fi 5 generation devices, and Wi-Fi Vantage certification for Wi-Fi 6 will now include advanced features:

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED WPA3 ™

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint ®

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Enhanced Open ™

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Agile Multiband ™

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Optimized Connectivity™

“Wi-Fi Vantage delivers on four key pillars of a positive Wi-Fi experience in dynamic environments – manageability, mobility, performance, and security,” said Kevin Robinson, senior vice president of marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Key mechanisms in Wi-Fi Vantage make Wi-Fi increasingly suited for scenarios requiring greater mobility and aid in a higher-quality experience, which today often includes frequent transitions between Wi-Fi and cellular networks.”

Wi-Fi Vantage delivers next generation use cases

Wi-Fi Vantage helps deliver next generation use cases at home and in the enterprise, particularly those involving lower latency and greater mobility. Key technologies in Wi-Fi Vantage, such as Passpoint®, Wi-Fi Agile Multiband™, and Wi-Fi Optimized Connectivity™, streamline integration of Wi-Fi and cellular networks and aid in the coexistence of both technologies. Wi-Fi Vantage provides users with a more seamless mobility experience when accessing Wi-Fi networks, roaming between access points or Wi-Fi networks, or transitioning from Wi-Fi to cellular networks without losing connections. Features in Wi-Fi Vantage allocate network resources more appropriately and reduce airtime overhead, enabling a better experience with more latency sensitive applications such as video conferencing, AR/VR, and gaming. New features in Wi-Fi Vantage further enable Wi-Fi to support high density environments increased speeds, lower latency, and enhanced security.

Please watch our new Wi-Fi Vantage animation for a more in-depth look at the certification program and its enhanced capabilities. More resources can be found at: https://www.wi-fi.org/discover-wi-fi/wi-fi-vantage

