Melissa Named a Niche Player in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions

The world’s leading research and advisory company’s evaluation recognizes vendors for completeness of vision and ability to execute

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1. Melissa was one of 16 vendors evaluated in the report.



“This is the first year Melissa has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions and we believe our designation speaks to the special role we play in the market,” said Ray Melissa, president and founder of Melissa. “While data quality is a broad category, we take a nuanced approach, going above and beyond to ensure customer data not only ‘looks’ right, in terms of format, but is actually valid and functional. It is this unique tack that delivers extensive value and utility to Melissa customers.”

In the report, Gartner states, “As organizations accelerate the speed of digital transformation and innovation, there is a greater market demand for data quality solutions. This stems from a need to overcome the challenges from complex and distributed data landscapes, and new and urgent business requirements. Data and analytics leaders are facing intensive pressure to provide “trusted” data that can help business operations to run more efficiently and making business decisions faster and with greater confidence.”

With more than 35 years of address expertise and deep domain knowledge, Melissa advocates address management as foundational to all facets of customer communication and business operations. By offering proven solutions designed to clean, enrich, and match contact records, the company empowers users to tap into deeper customer insight, improve communications, and cultivate more profitable customer relationships.

Learn more about Melissa’s recognition, by downloading your complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions here.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions,” Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, 27 July 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jacqueline Zerbst, MPoweredPR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777