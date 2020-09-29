Hammerspace is now free for users in the cloud

With support for cloud-to-cloud mobility, it’s now easier than ever to manage data across all the major cloud platforms

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace, the software-defined hybrid cloud file storage company today announced it is offering a full-featured license, up to 10 TB, free for users in the public cloud. Supporting both Kubernetes cloud deployments and file-based data services across regions for all the major public cloud providers, Hammerspace delivers data faster and with more resiliency than any other solution.



“Because Hammerspace separates data from the infrastructure, automating data management and serving file data from any type of storage infrastructure becomes trivial,” said Douglas Fallstrom, SVP Products at Hammerspace. “And now with the most recent release of our product adding new features like cloud-to-cloud mobility and an early access of our global file system; we want as many people as possible experiencing how radically different the Hammerspace offering is compared to legacy vendor storage silos.”

Now on version 4.5, Hammerspace is a mature product used by customers to deliver file services natively into Kubernetes or any file rich environment on-premises and in the cloud. All new features are included in the license:

High-performance SMB and NFS file data services with scale-out architecture up to 60 data nodes

Integrated backup capability using snapshots, stored deduplicated and compressed in S3, with integrated GUI for recovery



Cloud-agnostic with cloud-to-cloud data mobility

Automated tiering into S3 for inactive data

Fully resilient with integrated high availability

Data deduplication, compression and encryption supporting third-party key management systems

Secure data against modifications or deletions with file-granular Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM)

Leverage unique undelete functionality to protect against accidental deletes

Global File System (early access) to deploy a single namespace across different sites. The data in global shares are available Read-Write on multiple sites at the same time.

Data replication across regions and clouds

Hammerspace customers include well-known brands across industries including, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Government, Higher Education and Legal Services. Try Hammerspace in the public cloud today, directly from the cloud marketplaces. Get your free license at https://hammerspace.com/10-tb/



About Hammerspace

Hammerspace hybrid cloud storage solves the siloed nature of the hybrid cloud and Kubernetes by making data agile, instantly available everywhere, globally protected, while flipping the cost model of storage on its head. To learn more, visit us at www.hammerspace.com or on Twitter @Hammerspace_Inc

Holly Hagerman | Senior Partner

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

C: 801-368-6928



