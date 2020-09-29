CyberSecure IPS and Tellabs Deliver Critical Infrastructure Protection Solutions

This teaming of industry leaders in network technology and security brings critical infrastructure protection to a wider range of markets.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, and CyberSecure IPS, the leader in Unified Cyber-Physical Protection™ (UCP) solutions, have announced a global go-to-market partnership with far-reaching benefits to customers looking for next generation critical infrastructure protection solutions. Through this partnership, Tellabs will offer Infrastructure Protection Solutions (IPS) through its reseller program to government and enterprise customers.



Infrastructure Protection Solutions leverage both alarmed fiber cabling and fiber optic sensors to determine potential threats to critical infrastructure. Centralized control is orchestrated by real-time 24/7/365 software-defined network management. This modern fiber and software-based solution is an alternative to legacy data encryption and hardened conduit systems.

This technology is proven across a wide range of network operator and enterprise markets. It can be used to protect infrastructure and assets inside buildings (e.g. data center, telecom rooms, cables, cages, doors, floors and cabinets) and outside buildings (e.g. perimeters, pathways, fences, enclosures and manholes). It offers a better way to secure critical infrastructure because it:

Provides Real-time visibility into critical physical-layer security

Eliminates daily physical inspection requirements

Increases pass rate for mandatory security inspections

Lower s cost versus data encryption and hardened conduit

CyberSecure IPS’s patented Unified Cyber-Physical Protection technology puts Layer-1 security at the forefront, safeguarding all assets from tangible threats in an industry that often overlooks physical layer vulnerabilities.

“I learned much about securing networks through my early work with Passive Optical Networks, a specialty focus of Tellabs. Combined with my long-term friendship with several principals at Tellabs, a more formal partnership is a logical and welcome next step as we collaborate together to provide our customers with cyber-physical security solutions associated with the leaders in enterprise networks,” said Scott Rye, CEO and Co-founder of CyberSecure IPS.

Tellabs clients, including service providers, government agencies, hospitals, schools, and smart cities, will now have the option to complement industry-leading Passive Optical LANs with a best-in-class Infrastructure Protection Solution.

“Tellabs Optical LAN dramatically reduces points of vulnerability compared to traditional networks. However, by adding CyberSecure IPS’s extensive physical protection solutions to our portfolio, our customers can achieve the ultimate is security protections,” said Tom Parisi, Vice-President Government Sales for Tellabs. “We chose to partner with CyberSecure IPS because they are recognized as the industry leaders in cyber-physical security technologies.”

You can access additional details about the CyberSecure IPS and Tellabs joint offerings by visiting our Fiber Innovations website resources.

About CyberSecure IPS

We are the global leader in Unified Cyber-Physical Protection™ (UCP) solutions. We secure the most vulnerable yet overlooked areas of cyber security: attacks of physical network infrastructures and theft of critical network assets. Learn more at cybersecureips.com.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com/.

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

john.hoover@tellabs.com



