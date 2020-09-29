Nexus 5001 Forum Dissolves After 20 Years

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N. J., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After over 20 years of maintaining a successful industry standard, the members of Nexus 5001 Forum have agreed to dissolve the organization effective 30 September 2020.



The Nexus 5001 Forum has accomplished much in the past 20 years. Nexus 5001 Forum members across all regions and stages of the development process combined their proven experience to develop three iterations of a standard that has provided a general-purpose interface for the software development and debug of embedded processors utilized by industry.

“The Nexus 5001 Forum provided a standardized, processor agnostic trace format and feature set comparison that supported any type architecture, both single and multi-core,” said Randy Dees, Chair of the Nexus 5001 Forum. “Nexus is supported by more than a dozen types of processing cores from over nine manufacturers, offering industry a reliable solution for decades.”

The Nexus 5001 Forum, initially known as the Global Embedded Processor Debug Interface Standard Consortium, was formed in April 1998 to define and develop a much-needed embedded processor debug interface standard for embedded control applications. In September 1999, the group chose the IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (IEEE-ISTO) for its unique forum and support services to facilitate its efforts to advance the development, marketing, validation, and implementation initiatives in support of The Nexus 5001 Forum Standard.

IEEE-ISTO 5001-2012, The Nexus 5001 Forum Standard Embedded Processor Debug Interfaces is an open industry standard that provides a general-purpose interface for the software development and debug of embedded processors. Nexus 5001 Forum standard delivers superior debug solutions for faster time-to-market, higher quality to high-value markets including automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, and medical devices

Although the Forum is disbanding, the Nexus standard will remain open and available for future adoption on the Nexus 5001 Forum website (https://nexus5001.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/IEEE-ISTO-5001-2012-v3.0.1-Nexus-Standard.pdf).

About Nexus 5001 Forum

The Nexus 5001 Forum supported the use and proliferation of the IEEE-ISTO 5001 standard (Nexus 5001). Spanning the semiconductor, development tools and automotive electronics industries, Nexus 5001 Forum membership comprised industry leading silicon suppliers, tools developers, IP companies, and end users. The Forum dissolved September 2020 after successfully achieving its mission.

Contact details

Randy Dees

Chair, Nexus 5001 Forum

Nexus-admin@ieee-isto.org