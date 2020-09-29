Affimed to Present at Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

/EIN News/ --



Heidelberg, Germany, September 29, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that the company’s management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Conference on Tuesday, October 6 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under the “Investors” section of Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30+ relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

