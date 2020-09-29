Free webinar, IoT: Implications on Database Management

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject® invites you to the Webinar, IoT: Implications on Database Management on October 14, 2020.

What used to be “embedded systems” are now more popularly known as IoT edge devices and gateways. And, while they may retain many of the same characteristics of embedded systems of times past, there are also differences. This presentation will explore those old and new characteristics and their implications on DBMSs and equip attendees with knowledge they will need when considering database system alternatives.

The webinar will be conducted on Wednesday, October 14 at 9:00AM EDT/3:00PM CET and again at 11:00AM PDT/2:00PM EDT.

Steve Graves, CEO of McObject LLC, will be leading the presentation and share practical tips that reflect his deep experience in the database industry. When asked about this new webinar, Graves said that the webinar will cut through the extensive and confusing market noise to present practical information to help developers make the best database choice based on their unique IoT requirements.

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.

eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.

