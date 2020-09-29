TearClear Appoints Robert Bailey to Board of Directors

Bailey’s executive experience in the Ophthalmology industry further strengthens the organization

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearClear announces the appointment of industry veteran Robert Bailey to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Bailey brings over two decades of leadership experience in the Ophthalmology industry having served on the executive teams as General Counsel/Chief Legal Officer for Allergan and Bausch + Lomb.



“We welcome Bob’s leadership, judgment and industry expertise to our Board,” said TearClear Chief Executive Officer Robert Dempsey. "His extensive M&A and Public Markets experience will be a tremendous asset as we seek to advance the mission of TearClear.”

“TearClear represents a brilliant and versatile platform that addresses patient and physician unmet needs,” Bailey said. “I know and respect the TearClear management team, both as former colleagues and competitors, and I look forward to serving with them to bring this important innovation to market.”

About TearClear

TearClear is an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company with the goal of disrupting the way current topical medications are delivered to the ocular surface. Our lead product candidates in glaucoma will pave the way for future indications across multiple programs in development. This first in class platform of drugs enables medication delivery to ultimately enhance patient safety and compliance by capturing preservatives before they reach the ocular surface. TearClear is based in Boston, MA. For more information, visit TearClear and connect with us on LinkedIn: LinkedIn.

About Preservative Free

Preservatives, such as benzalkonium chloride (BAK), are necessary in ophthalmic solutions to maintain sterility. However, on the ocular surface, they have been reported to be associated with adverse effects like hyperemia, tear film instability and conjunctival inflammation potentially leading to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). By removing preservatives from the ocular surface, the potential for long term deleterious effects on the eye are reduced. TearClear offers the only means of delivering a preservative-free dose directly from preserved solutions.

Contact:

Patrick Crowley

TearClear

859-462-4245

pcrowley@strategicadvisersllc.com



