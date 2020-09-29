CPLP countries address fight against covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 29 - The interaction and exchange of experience on the impact and fight against the coronavirus pandemic topped Monday , by videoconference, the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), on the sidelines of the 75th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly. ,

Viewed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Angola's thoughts and actions were presented by the Minister for Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, flanked by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

On the occasion, the Health Minister reaffirmed the fact that this phenomenon had surprised Angola, as it had happened with other countries, including with greater socio-economic advantage.

Silvia Lutucuta shared the history since the registration of the first case, on 21 March, pointing out that Angola responded accordingly with the enforcement of the State of Emergency on 27 March.

She listed the security measures adopted such as the use of masks in public places, hand washing and the equipment of hospital units, which she believes is allowing the virus to be controlled.

Speaking to the press, Foreign Minister Téte António said that during the conference it was agreed to strengthen cooperation between CPLP member states, particularly in the Defence, Interior and Health sectors, to tackle this disease and climate disasters.

During the meeting, issues related to the agreement on mobility, the financial situation of the CPLP, organised crime and the next summit of heads of state and governments of the community, to be held on 17 July, 2021 in Luanda, were also discussed.

The Community of Portuguese-speaking countries was set up on 17 July 1996 and its member states are Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, East Timor and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The 75th Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly was also held on 26th of this month by videoconference.