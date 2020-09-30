Improving UX via Liquid’s Buy & Swap

Liquid Buy and Swap

Liquid users can now enjoy competitive pricing, transparent fees, and instant execution in over 50 fiat currencies and VISA cards available globally.

We designed Liquid Buy and Swap for the 99% of the population that wants to get into crypto, but don’t know where to start. A simple, easy to use UX to drive cryptocurrency adoption to the next level.” — Marisa Yoshikawa McKnight, Head of Partnerships at Liquid.com

SINGAPORE, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to get crypto fast for farming, staking, or diversifying your portfolio?

Though the world may be undergoing turbulence, 2020 has been an exciting year for blockchain enthusiasts and cryptocurrency traders. The DeFi movement has been taking the digital finance world by storm, and there’s been no end of intriguing price action, including the return of BTC to 5-digit realms. Innovations in the realm of cryptocurrency extend beyond the currencies themselves, into exchanges as well - and Liquid is proud to be a leader in making the purchase of cryptocurrency easier than ever before with its Buy and Swap feature.

Last summer, Liquid introduced Quick Exchange - a fast and easy way to buy cryptocurrency, swapping fiat for crypto, instantly. 150+ tokens to the fingertips of Liquid users you can quickly withdraw securely to start staking, farming, or just diversify your portfolio. Now with a global partnership with Checkout.com - Visa Cards are accepted Globally - there’s no need to wait hours or even days for funds to transfer.

Liquid Buy and Swap, which enables purchases of crypto using Visa debit or credit cards. This feature initially launched across several Asian countries, but we are thrilled to announce that Visa cards are now supported globally.

150+ countries are supported and 50+ fiat currency quoting is now supported; AED, ARS, AUD, BDT, BGN, BHD, BMD, BND, BRL, BTN, CAD, CHF, CNY, CVE, CZK, DKK, EGP, EUR, GBP, HKD, HUF, IDR, ILS, INR, JOD, JPY, KES, KRW, KWD, LSL, MAD, MXN, MYR, NAD, NGN, NOK, NZD, OMR, PHP, PLN, QAR, RON, RUB, SAR, SEK, SGD, THB, TRY, TWD, TZS, USD, VND, XCD, XOF, ZAR.

Get Your Crypto Simple & Fast

As part of our World Book strategy, bridging the worlds of fiat and crypto helps realize our mission: to make buying and trading cryptocurrency safe and straightforward, without requiring technical knowledge or complicated runarounds.

We take our security and regulatory obligations seriously, using the latest technologies to keep your funds safe. Liquid was the first cryptocurrency exchange licensed to operate in Japan, and we are embarking on becoming one of the first licensed operators in Singapore.

Contact us to discuss partnership opportunities. As a premier fiat gateway, Liquid Buy and Swap can complement your platform by making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone.

Check out our tutorial on how to buy cryptocurrency instantly with VISA card: https://blog.liquid.com/how-to-buy-crypto-instantly-with-liquid-buy-and-swap

