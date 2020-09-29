Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
West Maui traffic signal improvements begin Tuesday, September 29

Posted on Sep 28, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public that intermittent delays for traffic signal improvements are possible at intersections in West Maui between 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The improvements will be installation of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) and battery backup systems at the following intersections:

  1. Honoapiilani Highway at Kapoli Street
  2. Honoapiilani Highway at Kai Hele Ku Street
  3. Honoapiilani Highway at Hokiokio Place
  4. Honoapiilani Highway at Shaw Street
  5. Honoapiilani Highway at Dickenson Street
  6. Honoapiilani Highway at Lahainaluna Road
  7. Honoapiilani Highway at Papalua Street
  8. Honoapiilani Highway at Hinau Street
  9. Honoapiilani Highway at Keawe Street and Cannery Mall Entrace
  10. Honoapiilani Highway at Kapunakea Street
  11. Honoapiilani Highway at Fleming Road and Front Street
  12. Honoapiilani Highway at Le Alii Parkway
  13. Honoapiilani Highway at Kaanapali Parkway and Halelo Street
  14. Honoapiilani Highway at Puukolii Street and Kai Ala Drive
  15. Honoapiilani Highway at Halawai Drive and Kai Malina Parkway
  16. Honoapiilani Highway at Lower Honoapiilani Road
  17. Honoapiilani Highway at Akahele Street
  18. Honoapiilani Highway at Hoohui Street
  19. Honoapiilani Highway at Napilihau Street
  20. Lahaina Bypass at Kai Hele Ku Street
  21. Lahaina Bypass at Hokiokio Place

 

During the installation, HDOT crews will deactivate the traffic signals and intermittently stop traffic through the intersection for 5 minutes at a time. The traffic signal will go into flashing mode prior to the traffic stoppage. Motorists are asked to follow instructions from the work crews in the area and to drive with caution. After installation the traffic signals will be returned to normal operations and the crew will move to the next location.

This work is a continuation of the upgrade of state-owned traffic signals announced in May.  These improvements will enhance safety of traffic operations by ensuring the signals can run during power outages and will increase the life of high-priced signal light components while reducing operational costs.

Planned closures for the remainder of the intersections slated for improvements will be added to our weekly roadwork list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork.

