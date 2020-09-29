Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.28.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 838 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Flood management: Mossdale Tract.
  • AB 1731 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Unemployment insurance: work sharing plans.
  • AB 1984 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Courts.
  • AB 2017 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Employee: sick leave: kin care.
  • AB 2043 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Occupational safety and health: agricultural employers and employees: COVID-19 response.
  • AB 2107 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Local government: securitized limited obligation notes.
  • AB 2151 by Assemblymember James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) – Political Reform Act of 1974: online filing and disclosure system.
  • AB 2165 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Electronic filing and service of documents.
  • AB 2276 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) – Childhood lead poisoning: screening and prevention.
  • AB 2325 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Child support: suspension.
  • AB 2463 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Enforcement of money judgments: execution: homestead.
  • AB 2655 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Invasion of privacy: first responders.
  • AB 2809 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission: Suisun Marsh Preservation Act of 1977.
  • AB 2844 by Assemblymember Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Guardians and conservators: duties: accountings.
  • AB 2920 by Assemblymember Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Hazardous waste: transportation: consolidated manifesting procedure.
  • AB 2967 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Public Employees’ Retirement System: contracting agencies: exclusion from membership.
  • AB 2992 by Assemblymember Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) – Employment practices: leave time.
  • AB 3073 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – CalFresh: preenrollment.
  • AB 3137 by Assemblymember Randy G. Voepel (R-Santee) – Community colleges: California College Promise: members of the Armed Forces of the United States.
  • AB 3369 by the Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media – Entertainment industry: minors: discrimination and harassment prevention training.
  • SB 388 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Missing persons: reports: local agencies.
  • SB 587 by Senator William Monning (D-Carmel) – California Sea Otter Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
  • SB 592 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Jury service.
  • SB 860 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program: postsecondary education financial aid applications.
  • SB 903 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) – Grand theft: agricultural equipment.
  • SB 907 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Child abuse or neglect investigation: military notification.
  • SB 974 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – California Environmental Quality Act: small disadvantaged community water system: state small water system: exemption.
  • SB 998 by Senator John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) – Local government: investments.
  • SB 1003 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Skateboard parks: other wheeled recreational devices: safety and liability.
  • SB 1231 by Senator William Monning (D-Carmel) – Endangered species: take: Santa Cruz long-toed salamander.
  • SB 1305 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Revocable transfer on death deeds.
  • SB 1384 by Senator William Monning (D-Carmel) – Labor Commissioner: financially disabled persons: representation.
  • SB 1386 by Senator John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) – Local government: assessments, fees, and charges: water: hydrants.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 515 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Medi-Cal: unrecovered payments: interest rate. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1845 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Homelessness: Office to End Homelessness. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2040 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Property tax: revenue allocations: County of Madera. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2046 by Assemblymember Randy G. Voepel (R-Santee) – Family law: child support. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2092 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Emergency ambulance employees: subsidized protective gear. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2405 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – Right to safe, decent, and affordable housing. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 559 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Department of Water Resources: federal funding: Friant-Kern Canal. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 912 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – California Fostering Connections to Success Act. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1102 by Senator William Monning (D-Carmel) – Employers: Labor Commissioner: required disclosures. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1341 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – CalWORKs. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1351 by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) – Transportation improvement fee: revenue bonds. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.28.20

