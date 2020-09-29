Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flags to return to full-staff at sunset Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The United States and North Dakota flags have been flown at half-staff since Sept. 19 in honor of the memory and longstanding service of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Interment for Justice Ginsberg is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29. Accordingly, flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset Tuesday, Sept. 29.

