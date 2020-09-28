Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,601 in the last 365 days.

Plex, Popular Global Streaming Media Platform, takes Legal Action Against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for Trademark Infringement

/EIN News/ -- Los Gatos, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex, the popular global streaming media platform for all your favorite media, today announced it has taken legal action against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for trademark infringement.  In September 2020, Zee announced it was launching a competing video service, titled Zee Plex, in an obvious attempt to trade off of the Plex brand and global goodwill.

Available to consumers globally, Plex is taking measures to defend its intellectual property, and specifically, in this case, to protect its trademark and brand. 

The suit alleging trademark infringement has been lodged with the High Court of India and as per the practice, papers have been served upon ZEEL by email. The matter should come up for hearing in the coming days.

About Plex 
Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.   

plex@lymanagency.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Plex, Popular Global Streaming Media Platform, takes Legal Action Against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited for Trademark Infringement

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Environment, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.