IWI Consulting Expands Accounting Impact with New Industry Verticals

To better meet enterprise accounting needs, IWI has added new industry verticals — financial services, marketing and media and staffing and recruiting — to its accounting cloud offering.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting processes form the core of corporate operations. If books aren't balanced and spending lacks specificity, both business outcomes and bottom lines suffer. IWI Consulting Group has two decades of experience helping firms improve accounting precision and performance with Sage Intacct and the Sage X3 cloud — now, we're expanding our impact with new industry verticals.



Accounting for the Impact

As noted by research firm Deloitte, accounting isn’t just about the numbers. While access to accurate, relevant and real-time data is critical for Canadian companies to make key financial decisions, “the trick is to know where to focus and how to extract meaningful insights from the avalanche of information. The inability to do so is one of the top pitfalls confronting small and medium-sized businesses today.”

Achieving this goal means leveraging the right people with the right expertise to deliver actionable outcomes — but if they’re relegated to repetitive, manual accounting tasks the result is higher costs with minimal returns. According to recent IDC total economic impact (IDC) data, however, the right financial management software can save companies up to $104,000 in labor by automating key processes and letting accountants focus their energy elsewhere.

Facts and Figures

Sage Intacct have helped enterprises improve operations and streamline accounting processes, but don’t just take our word for it:

Nextep, an industry-leading, IRS-certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) saved over 500 hours of work annually with multi-entity Sage workflows



Programmatic advertising partner Goodway Group experienced 227% growth over the past four years but only expanded their finance team 140% thanks to Sage Intacct



Sage Intacct helped self-service insurance claims processor Snapsheet reduce annual headcount costs by $140,000 and save 30 hours per week managing accounts receivable



About IWI Consulting:

We’ve spent two decades making the numbers work — deploying and supporting Sage Intacct services capable of keeping pace with changing expectations, and earning a 95% retention rate across 300 clients who say we save them on average 2 to 4 hours per day.

With 20 year as Trusted Sage Advisor, we have expertise in everything from Sage X3 business management software to Sage Intacct, the Sage 300 cloud, Sage CRM, Sage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Sage business intelligence and Sage HRMS.

"IWI group - professional, fair and honest.

IWI helped us integrate our suppliers receipts and deliveries along with improving our backup documentation for customers. With IWI's help, ATP was able to positively impact efficiency, including our month end process from 20 days to 5-7 days” - Amanda, System Administrator, Alberta Tubular

Access the accounting advantage with new market vertical support from IWI Consulting Group.

About Us: IWI Consulting Group has more than 20 years’ experience helping financial firms succeed with accounting and finance software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for financial services, marketing & media, staffing & recruiting, nonprofit, professional service, and manufacturing and distribution firms.

Discover the Sage difference with a free consulting call to clarify all your queries related to cloud accounting solution software.

