Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,566 in the last 365 days.

Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota (published September 28, 2020)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as easy ways to travel by foot through wildlife management areas, state and federal forests, and other public hunting lands. Some trails may be unmowed this year; however, they still remain open for use and wind through prime habitat for ruffed grouse, American woodcock, wild turkey and white-tailed deer.

“These trails are easy to navigate and offer excellent opportunities for the novice hunter, including kids just learning to hunt, to see birds and enjoy the outdoors,” said Blane Klemek, DNR northwest region assistant wildlife manager. “Hunters can expect routes that may follow old logging roads, or pass through forest openings that attract a variety of wildlife.”

There are more than 600 miles of hunter walking trails meandering throughout the northern half of the state. Many of the trails are gated, allowing foot traffic only, and offer easy access to parking lots.

The DNR offers a hunter walking trail tool that provides information on trail locations by name and county. Hunters can also call area wildlife offices for information about the trails or hunting and wildlife viewing opportunities and tips.

You just read:

Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota (published September 28, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.