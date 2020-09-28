Quinelle Holder Launches Medium Creative Agency

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quinelle Holder, or Coach Q, is a music executive, journalist, publicist, consultant, playlist curator, and entrepreneur who has now launched his own entertainment firm, Medium Creative Agency in the Washington metropolitan area. In addition to launching his agency, Holder is the curator for Audiomacks #HometownHeroes DMV playlist as well as the Senior Director of Publicity for Heir Wave Music Group, a record label within Virginia and owned by Pusha T.

His life started out at Saint Johns Queens Hospital on July 15, 1990, then later attended Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia. Once he graduated in 2008 he entered the entertainment industry in 2009 by working with local Virginia based clothing lines as a product placement manager. Quinelle then started working as a Field Activation Researcher and Marketing Representative for the Cornerstone agency/The Fader, in 2012. Within the end of his first year at his new job, he had already been promoted to Senior Field Activation Research And Marketing Representative for The DMV Area. A year after his promotion, he became a staff writer for Brandon Wyche’s “Hip Hop Since 1987”.



Later on he took advantage of his first opportunity to give rising artists a platform to interact on, when he was chosen by A3C festival to pinpoint potential musicians as a day to day blogger for their site. Soon after he was featured in Vibe Magazine along with Ebro Darden, Rob Markman, Kathy Iandoli and Nadeska Alexis. They were featured for their digital roundtable discussion of Top Dawg Entertainment vs Gq. Quinelle became a co-founder of Medium PR Agency alongside his wife Sabrina Vaz-Holder, in 2014. A while after he accepted the position of Lead Lifestyle Writer for SoJones.com as well as Editorial Assistant at Karen Civil and was Promoted to Content Manager at HipHopSince1987.



Under his management, the Medium Creative Agency is working campaigns for many prominent figures such as Jay IDK, Desiigner, and Choo Jackson. His first music executive position was in 2015, for Warner Music Group’s ADA distributed indie label IMG. Later that year, he became the Music Editor at Miss Info, a subset of Complex Media. He accepted an offer for a position at The National Academy of Recording Arts and Science’s DC Chapter, in 2017. After accepting this position he joined Russel Simmons brainchild, All Def Digital As a PR Consultant in the summer of 2018. In the Fall of that year, he accepted the position of Senior Publicist for The Orchard company’s Urban Division. Quinelle spends his life looking for his next move and taking advantage of all his opportunities. His persistent and hardworking attitude has gotten him where he is today and it will continue to grow his career.



Quinelle Holder

Medium Creative Agency

info@mediumcreativeagency.com

http://mediumcreativeagency.com