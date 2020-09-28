Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,564 in the last 365 days.

RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on September 28, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2020. This is the Company’s 306th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. 

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact: Randall P. Burton, II
  Vice President and CFO
Telephone: 540-777-3997

You just read:

RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.