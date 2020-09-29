NCRF Collaborates with WarnerMedia During COVID-19 to Help Students Get to College
I want to thank WarnerMedia and NCRF for putting us one step closer to our dream schools.”UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is working with WarnerMedia to look for ways to support students trying to go to college. As a sponsor of NCRF’s Black College Expo, WarnerMedia had plans to support Atlanta students and even bring out WarnerMedia celebrity talent for the Atlanta Black College Expo that was scheduled to take place March 28th, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things quickly changed.
In an effort to continue to safely support students, NCRF decided to do a live Virtual Black College Expo with over three thousand in attendance. WarnerMedia was one of the first companies to commit to supporting NCRF’s first virtual college recruitment fair in history by donating scholarships. To apply, students were required to submit an essay titled “Why is a College Education Important to Me.” Ten winners were selected and each one received a scholarship to help pay for college.
The Atlanta scholarship 2020 recipients are Shekinah Sanders, J. Jones T. Tran, T. Ricks, C. Haynes, K. Rogers, D. Nkosi, R. Cook, E. Simon, and J. Lamisere. Many have started their collegiate careers this semester at prestigious institutions such as Howard University, Florida A&M University and other universities. “The Atlanta Virtual Black College Expo was extremely important and very emotionally uplifting in the time we are living in,” comments Shekinah Sanders, one of the winners who just started her freshman year at Florida A&M University majoring in pre-physical therapy. Shekinah expressed her gratitude sharing she was so thankful for the opportunity. “I want to thank WarnerMedia and NCRF for putting us one step closer to our dream schools.”
Founder and Executive Director of NCRF and the Black College Expo, Dr. Theresa Price stated, “we are excited to work with WarnerMedia to give financial support to students to go to college. In these times our students really need all the support they can get. It’s truly exciting to be able to support 10 students.”
For more information about upcoming virtual events and ways to support students please visit thecollegeexpo.org.
About NCRF
NCRF, a 501c3 organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
About WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.
WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
