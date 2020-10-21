Mission Sisters Who Work Announces Latest ASPIRER Scholarship Recipient Sponsored by Cloud Girls
Cloud Girls, a community of female technology thought leaders, supports Mission Sisters' scholarships for the next generation of women in tech
The pandemic is making it even more difficult for women to pursue their career and academic goals, with many having to defer their education to take care of pressing family needs.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials from Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit announced today that Anjelica Solomon, a sophomore at Rutgers University majoring in IT and Informatics has received one the group's ASPIRER scholarships. “We help women in business and STEM to close the gender gap, taking the reins in their careers with empowerment training, support and scholarships,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, Mission Sisters co-founder and president. “We are excited to make this latest scholarship announcement, which was made possible by the generosity of Cloud Girls.”
— Angela Hogaboom
Earlier in the year, Cloud Girls, a nonprofit organization made up of female tech advocates dedicated to education and fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology, raised funds specifically to help support Mission Sisters Who Work scholarships, books and programming. This most recent Mission Sisters scholarship is the second award sponsored by Cloud Girls in 2020.
“The pandemic is making it even more difficult for women to pursue their career and academic goals, with many having to defer their education to take care of pressing family needs,” said Angela Hogaboom, President at Ocular Compliance and Chair of Philanthropy at Cloud Girls. “Our commitment to supporting organizations such as Mission Sisters Who Work and others who help remove roadblocks experienced by women interested in tech careers is, and will continue to be, one of our top philanthropy goals.”
Anjelica Solomon, the latest ASPIRER scholarship recipient, comes from a Filipino family and is a first-generation college student who has a passion for mentoring others and encouraging girls to explore STEM both in school and as a possible career choice. At Rutgers she is a part of the university’s Computer Science Living-Learning community and a mentor to incoming freshmen. In addition, Solomon serves as Executive Marketing Director for Breaking Barriers, a student-run nonprofit providing support, resources and events for female tech students. She is also a member of the university’s Women in Computer Science and Women in IT clubs.
Mission Sisters Who Work will announce additional 2020/2021 scholarship recipients in the weeks ahead. The organization also is accepting scholarship applications from women and girls interested in attending 2021 training, certification and college education programs. Mission Sisters awards three categories of scholarships with multiple scholarships awarded in each category. Those interested in applying for any of Mission Sisters’ scholarships can learn more information and complete the online scholarship application at missionsisterswhowork.org.
About Cloud Girls. Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is a next-gen tech think tank and vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging market and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls fosters female thought leaders in next-generation technology. For more information, visit www.cloudgirls.org.
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing an opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change. (Please contact Mission Sisters for more details.)
