PowerPath DC Governance Board sponsors call for papers proposing grid modernization pilot projects

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PowerPath DC Governance Board is accepting concept papers on potential pilot projects to advance the District’s clean energy and grid modernization goals. Concept papers should align with the PowerPath DC Vision Statement and Guiding Principles, and support the goals identified by stakeholders throughout the PowerPath DC (formerly MEDSIS) working group process, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding distributed energy resources (DERs), and increasing enrollment of low- and moderate-income customers. Submissions are due by email to the Governance Board by October 28, 2020. Authors of concept papers may be invited to present their work at a Governance Board Meeting.

Concept papers may also be used to inform Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for accepted pilot projects or studies. Persons or entities interested in pursuing formal proposals for funding and/or concept ideas are encouraged to submit papers. In addition, the papers selected to inform RFPs will be published in the Commission eDocket system and will be available on the Commission’s website.

As a result of the Pepco Holdings, Inc.-Exelon Merger approved by the Commission, a $21.55 million Pilot Project Fund Subaccount was created to be used to support pilot projects related to energy delivery system modernization (Formal Case No. 1130). To distribute these funds, the Commission has formed a Governance Board (Order No. 20286) responsible for reviewing and recommending innovative pilot projects.

For more details about submission guidelines, visit the PowerPath DC Governance Board .

Kellie Didigu Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 202-626-5124 kdidigu@psc.dc.gov