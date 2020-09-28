Reuben Russell Donates Time And Talent To Huntsville Inner City Church Of Christ

Giving back is at the core of Reuben Russell’s business for the Huntsville Inner City Church Of Christ through mentoring and ongoing involvement.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reuben Russell is an expert at using his time and resources wisely for his business, Russell Management Group. He prioritizes his personal resources of time and expertise by giving back to the community in mentoring and ongoing involvement with the Huntsville Inner City Church Of Christ. Of particular note is the Annual Giveback Day coordinated by Reuben Russell and the mentorship role he plays for young men in the community.As the founder and President/CEO of Russell Management Group, Reuben Russell is a notable figure in Huntsville, Alabama. He’s been an active leader in the business community for many years and was recognized as by the U.S. Small Business Administration for the 2015 Emerging Leaders Initiative. Reuben Russell’s enterprise clients include the NASA Space Launch System Project Office, where the RMG firm provides ongoing program support.Even though Reuben Russell works with larger organizations through his thriving business, he also prioritizes serving the community and those in need. His long-standing relationship with the Huntsville Inner Church Of Christ is one example of his community service. Each year Reuben Russell and the Russell Management Group sponsors an Annual Give Back Day for this church community. This event is hosted by the Huntsville Inner City Church Of Christ and serves to fulfill the immediate needs of the community by offering free food, free household items, and free clothes. Giving these resources for free demonstrates Reuben Russell’s commitment to helping others in the community, no obligations or strings attached.Reuben Russell also shares his business and leadership expertise with young men in the community of Huntsville Inner City Church of Christ through ongoing mentorship. Teaching and guiding youth in the community helps to shape the leaders of tomorrow. The value and benefits are proven to create a significant change for your men. Reuben Russell’s professional experience and successful entrepreneurship offer an example of what is possible with hard work and determination. Reuben Russell is CEO and founder of Russell Management Group (RMG). He brings almost 20 years of strategic planning and program management to this consulting firm specializing in custom web application development for municipalities and project management solutions on the enterprise level. RMG serves the financial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries in addition to working with government institutions.