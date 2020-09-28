NULS Revamping Branding and Marketing with Our New Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing Communication
UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revamping Branding and Marketing with Our New Vice President of Brand Management and Marketing Communication — Patric Vogel
As an early investor of the global open-source blockchain project, Patric has long been a firm believer in the potential of NULS. Now, he has taken over the leading role in the branding and marketing to further raise awareness and visibility of the project as the Vice President Brand Management and Marketing Communication.
Although blockchain technology stands to become an integral way to conduct secure transactions through its decentralized and distributed system, it is not getting the attention it deserves. This is due to the fact that previous resources have been fully allocated to technical development to create the best product. For this reason, marketing has not yet been run at full capacity. This will now change under Patric, as he will focus exclusively on presenting the advantages and values of NULS and NULS products globally.
Fortunately, all this is about to change with Patric’s assumption of the role in spearheading the branding and marketing activities of the project. Patric is a highly qualified individual whose flexibility and original way of thinking are the breath of fresh air the industry needs today. His sociable nature, coupled with his background as an entrepreneur, means that he has built an extensive network through the years that will prove invaluable in marketing the project. Patric is also a natural-born leader with a confidence founded on his skills, knowledge, and experience. He is driven to take tough situations head-on with sound ideas and strategies. With these qualities, Patric is in a good position to breathe new life into NULS’ branding.
With his highly adaptive and innovative skillset, Patric has been laying the groundwork for new and professional structures, which he believes are vital to the project’s success. Every aspect is being revised, updated, and enhanced to achieve the levels of excellence that the project deserves. Furthermore, the implementation of these perfect structures and strategies are informed by his extensive business knowledge and experience.
But more than his skills and connections, Patric has a vision of bringing NULS ahead in the blockchain industry and seeks to help lead the project to success. With this vision, along with his vibrant energy and passion for helping people learn more about blockchain technology, Patric is sure to lead the marketing of NULS to a bright and successful future.
Patric is the owner of several companies and, as such, has a good grasp of what the elements for success are in any given business or project. By sharing and integrating his experience, skills, vision, and passion with NULS, Patric’s ideas and strategies are going to be invaluable for the project moving forward.
NULS has made it a mission to build a customizable public blockchain infrastructure, with the goal of helping companies develop and achieve their goals based on a professional and cost-effective blockchain. Now, with Patric at the helm of the marketing activities, the project will be getting the attention it deserves. The structures and strategies that he is putting in place will help raise awareness on the benefits of flexibility and sustainable development that NULS can offer.
To conclude with the words of Patric:
"The work ethic which I have seen and felt as an investor in this team over the last years, the high moral principles which are lived, the honesty, openness, transparency and motivation. If we manage to make the general public see this, then I will have a "simple" task in my new position to be successful together. I cordially invite you all to become a part of our nuls family and to be captivated by the best product and the greatest team in the blockchain world. I am looking forward to all of you."
