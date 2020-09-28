Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,474 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 28, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Adams

Adams County Airport Authority

 

 Allen

Allen County

 

 Ashland

Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Athens

Dover Township

 

 Clark

Clark County Combined Health District

 

 Clermont

Clermont County Public Library

 

 Clinton

City of Wilmington

 

 Columbiana

Village of East Palestine

 

 Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Arts and Culture

 

Village of Linndale

 

 Erie

Erie County Agricultural Society

 

 Franklin

Accountancy Board of Ohio

 

City of Gahanna

 

City of Hilliard Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement Dist.

 

Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair

 

Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, Marriage and Family Therapist Bd.

 

Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board

 

 Gallia

Village of City of Gallipolis

 

Village of Crown City *

 

 Geauga

Bainbridge Township

 

Burton Public Library

 

 Hancock

City of Findlay

 

Susan Smith (Medicaid)

 

 Henry

Henry County Park District

 

Village of McClure

 

 Highland

Philip Burwinkel (Medicaid)

 

 Holmes

Holmes County

 

 Lorain

Wellington Community Fire District

 

 Lucas

Village of Harbor View

 

 Marion

Marion County

 

 Meigs

Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

Village of Pomeroy

 

Village of Racine

 

 Muskingum

Muskingum County

 

Muskingum Township

 

 Ottawa

Put-In-Bay Township

 

 Paulding

Village of Cecil

 

 Putnam

Putnam County District Library

 

 Richland

Richland Public Health

 

 Ross

Village of Kingston

 

 Tuscarawas

Village of Newcomerstown

 

 Warren

Warren County Port Authority

 

 Williams

City of Bryan

 

 Wood

David Zick (Medicaid)

 

Village of Wayne

 

Wood County

 

Wood County Landfill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.