For Immediate Release:

September 28, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Adams County Airport Authority Allen Allen County Ashland Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation Athens Dover Township Clark Clark County Combined Health District Clermont Clermont County Public Library Clinton City of Wilmington Columbiana Village of East Palestine Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Village of Linndale Erie Erie County Agricultural Society Franklin Accountancy Board of Ohio City of Gahanna City of Hilliard Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement Dist. Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, Marriage and Family Therapist Bd. Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board Gallia Village of City of Gallipolis Village of Crown City * Geauga Bainbridge Township Burton Public Library Hancock City of Findlay Susan Smith (Medicaid) Henry Henry County Park District Village of McClure Highland Philip Burwinkel (Medicaid) Holmes Holmes County Lorain Wellington Community Fire District Lucas Village of Harbor View Marion Marion County Meigs Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District Village of Pomeroy Village of Racine Muskingum Muskingum County Muskingum Township Ottawa Put-In-Bay Township Paulding Village of Cecil Putnam Putnam County District Library Richland Richland Public Health Ross Village of Kingston Tuscarawas Village of Newcomerstown Warren Warren County Port Authority Williams City of Bryan Wood David Zick (Medicaid) Village of Wayne Wood County Wood County Landfill

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

