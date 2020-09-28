Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Adams County Airport Authority
Allen
Allen County
Ashland
Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation
Athens
Dover Township
Clark
Clark County Combined Health District
Clermont
Clermont County Public Library
Clinton
City of Wilmington
Columbiana
Village of East Palestine
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
Village of Linndale
Erie
Erie County Agricultural Society
Franklin
Accountancy Board of Ohio
City of Gahanna
City of Hilliard Ohio Timberline Energy Special Improvement Dist.
Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Repair
Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, Marriage and Family Therapist Bd.
Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board
Gallia
Village of City of Gallipolis
Village of Crown City *
Geauga
Bainbridge Township
Burton Public Library
Hancock
City of Findlay
Susan Smith (Medicaid)
Henry
Henry County Park District
Village of McClure
Highland
Philip Burwinkel (Medicaid)
Holmes
Holmes County
Lorain
Wellington Community Fire District
Lucas
Village of Harbor View
Marion
Marion County
Meigs
Meigs County Soil and Water Conservation District
Village of Pomeroy
Village of Racine
Muskingum
Muskingum County
Muskingum Township
Ottawa
Put-In-Bay Township
Paulding
Village of Cecil
Putnam
Putnam County District Library
Richland
Richland Public Health
Ross
Village of Kingston
Tuscarawas
Village of Newcomerstown
Warren
Warren County Port Authority
Williams
City of Bryan
Wood
David Zick (Medicaid)
Village of Wayne
Wood County
Wood County Landfill
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.