Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,410 in the last 365 days.

Clerk of District Court for Stutsman County speaks of career

Barb Hill accepted a temp job 30 years ago which transformed into her career.

Hill, the clerk of Southeast District Court in Stutsman County, accepted a temporary position from Judge Herald Herseth in January 1990 for Stutsman County Court as a deputy clerk. In 2003, Hill applied and was chosen for the clerk of court position for the Stutsman County District Court. District courts are part of the court system that includes the North Dakota Supreme Court and municipal courts. Several years after she was hired as the clerk of court, the Stutsman County Commission initiated the transfer of the office to the state of North Dakota.

Read more @ The Jamestown Sun: https://www.jamestownsun.com/community/6665929-Clerk-of-District-Court-for-Stutsman-County-speaks-of-career 

You just read:

Clerk of District Court for Stutsman County speaks of career

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.