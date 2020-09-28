Clerk of District Court for Stutsman County speaks of career

Barb Hill accepted a temp job 30 years ago which transformed into her career.

Hill, the clerk of Southeast District Court in Stutsman County, accepted a temporary position from Judge Herald Herseth in January 1990 for Stutsman County Court as a deputy clerk. In 2003, Hill applied and was chosen for the clerk of court position for the Stutsman County District Court. District courts are part of the court system that includes the North Dakota Supreme Court and municipal courts. Several years after she was hired as the clerk of court, the Stutsman County Commission initiated the transfer of the office to the state of North Dakota.

