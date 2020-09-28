Shane Richard Roybal presents Scandinavian-style modern home for presale in Sloan's Lake
Denver-based 54th Place Investments CEO Shane Richard Roybal showcases the firm's latest Sloan's Lake neighborhood project.WHEAT RIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After achieving a record $2 million sale price for a custom new-build home in the neighborhood, Shane Richard Roybal and 54th Place Investments have returned to Denver's Sloan's Lake to undertake a stunning Scandinavian-style project that's now available for presale.
Scandinavian-style design is celebrated for its minimalism – blending textures and soft, stylish hues to create a sleek and modern look that's both cool and contemporary, as well as inviting. "Scandinavian-style design emphasizes clean lines," explains 54th Place Investments CEO Shane Richard Roybal, "combined with simple but luxurious fixtures, fittings, and furnishings which are incredibly stylish, beautiful, and, at the same time, highly functional."
Shane Richard Roybal's latest stunning Scandinavian-style project, it's reported, will also borrow from the popular hygge ethos – a predominantly Danish and Norwegian concept which promises a sense of coziness and comfortable conviviality combined with feelings of wellness and contentment.
"At 54th Place Investments, we sell a style; a modern vision," says Shane Richard Roybal, "be that Scandinavian or otherwise."
Established by Shane Richard Roybal just a few miles from downtown Denver, Colorado, in 2014, 54th Place Investments is now considered among the Front Range region's premier new home developers. The firm is widely praised for its unique designs and exceptional levels of quality.
Shane Richard Roybal's Scandinavian-style modern home in Sloan's Lake isn't the 54th Place Investments CEO's first project in the neighborhood. Shane Richard Roybal and 54th Place Investments recently succeeded in securing $2 million for their Sloan's Lake neighborhood property at 2500 Xavier Street. Boasting five bedrooms and seven bathrooms spread across more than 4,200 square feet of luxury living space, the custom new-build home was snapped up by a delighted buyer at the end of July, Shane Richard Roybal reports.
Shane Richard Roybal's latest property spans 5,485 square feet of luxury living and entertainment space boasting modern, clean lines and natural, organic details.
The Scandinavian-style home promises a wealth of custom details, entertainment and media options, designer upgrades, and luxury appliances, plus a variety of security and automation features.
According to Shane Richard Roybal, custom details include a natural white stone fireplace, European-style frameless cabinets throughout, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit, and a butler's pantry. Luxury appliances, meanwhile, he says, are set to include a Thermador package with panel-ready freezer and fridge columns, panel-ready dishwasher, built-in coffee maker, and a 48-inch dual oven range.
"Technology from industry leaders Total Control Automation will also allow the proud new owners to control everything from their media and audio devices to the property's lighting and alarm systems," adds the 54th Place Investments CEO.
With excellent transport links to the bustling heart of the city of Denver and beyond, much of the neighborhood of Sloan's Lake boasts both mountain and downtown views. The neighborhood has undergone rapid gentrification in recent years and now enjoys a variety of housing stock ranging from attractive 1920s brick bungalows to ultra-modern homes, as designed by Shane Richard Roybal and his team.
Further details of Shane Richard Roybal's all-new Scandinavian-style modern home for presale in Sloan's Lake are available on the real estate website Zillow.
