ICMA-RC Adds Two Senior Fund Managers to its Investments Division

Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2020 -- ICMA-RC has expanded its investment team with the addition of Aimei Zhong, a highly respected industry veteran and Yang Liu, a proven leader in the equities space.

Aimei Zhong joins ICMA-RC as Managing Vice President, Equity & Risk, and will lead a team that oversees actively and passively managed equity funds. Ms. Zhong brings more than 20 years of investment experience to ICMA-RC. Prior to joining the firm in August 2020, she was a Director and Global Head of Equity Investment Manager Research for Citi Investment Management’s Private Bank. Previously, Ms. Zhong held a leadership position at Voya Investment Management, where she was responsible for manager research and selection.

Yang Liu has joined ICMA-RC’s investment’s team as Director, Senior Fund Manager, Asset Allocation. In conjunction with the asset management team, he will help manage approximately $10 billion in target date/target risk funds. Mr. Liu will play an integral role in determining the capital market assumptions and setting the asset allocation for the funds in the series. He joined the firm in August 2020 from J.P. Morgan Investment Management where he was responsible for managing hybrid quantitative/fundamental equity portfolios and conducting quantitative equity research for the firm’s Structured Equity group.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Aimei and Yang to ICMA-RC, as each offers a broad range of capabilities that will add great value to the organization and continue our momentum as we enhance our investment management,” said Wayne Wicker, Senior Vice President & Chief Investment Officer of ICMA-RC. “We are truly fortunate to add such outstanding talent to an already highly experienced team of investment professionals.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a nonprofit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

