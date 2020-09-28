QRTiger Releases an Innovative Multi-URL QR Code Solution for Businesses

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QR Tiger, one of the leading QR code generator platforms in the market today, has recently launched its newest and most upgraded multi-URL QR code solution, suitable for businesses who want to expand their marketing level on a global scale.

According to QR Tiger, Multi-URL QR code is the type of QR solution that has many advantages than any other QR code features when it comes to marketing products and services internationally.



Like any other QR code that displays an online information when scanned, using a multi-URL QR code, the users can create multiple URLs using a single QR code.



The URL will redirect scanners based on their geographical location, time, amount of scans, and device’s operating system when scanned.



QRTiger also explains the benefits and reasons why business people should adapt to this highly innovative tech-tool, in which they narrowed down these 5 main key features of a multi URL QR code which includes the following:



A QR code that comprises of multiple URLs for different locations



As the user can generate multiple URLs using a multi- URL QR code, this feature allows a location-based redirection for their audience when they scan the QR code using their smartphone devices



For instance, if a person scanning location is in France, he will be redirected to a French web page exclusive for their language and country. And if a person scans from the United States, he will be landed to an English website allowing a location-based redirection.



Time-based redirection



Like the location-based URL feature, Multi- URL QR code also provides time-based redirection which is used to offer or promote limited time offer services or products within a specific time period. The users will be redirected to a particular URL depending on their current time.



Multi-Lingual QR code



With multi-URL QR codes, businesses can market their products on a global scale without having to worry about the language barrier.



Multi URL QR code is a handy tool for audiences speaking different languages. Users can create a separate landing page or URL for their customers of various languages, cultures, and traditions.



A QR code that changes URL



A multi URL QR code also changes URL after a certain number of scans, allowing its users to have a flexible marketing campaign and redirect their audience to a different landing product information that will keep them engaged for a longer period of time.



OS Based redirection



Creating a separate QR code for each device’s operating system is no longer a problem with a Multi URL QR code. When the audience scans the QR code, he will be redirected to a specific web page depending on the device he is using.



Aside from these key features, a multi URL QR code is dynamic in nature which enables the marketer to measure his campaign success by tracking his QR code scans, to get access and helpful insights about its data analytics, including the total number of scans per device, location of the scans, device scan and the time and date of the scan using QRTiger’s Multi-URL QR code generator online.



Users can also edit and add content of their Multi URL QR code, allowing them to print their code and still edit its information after. They can add more URLs, change the data, or time.



Moreover, a Multi-URL QR code is also customizable, and they have a built-in error correction feature which makes them still scan-able even if they are partly damaged, enabling them to withstand the test of time and conditions.



Using a dynamic Multi-URL QR code feature in QRTiger QR code generator, companies, businesses and marketers can save a huge portion of their printing costs by being modifiable, making them economical and a sustainable digital tool to use for long-term.







