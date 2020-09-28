City of Ottawa Selects “POSSE LMS” Land Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computronix is pleased to announce that the City of Ottawa has selected the POSSE LMS land management software system, to empower the enterprise automation of planning, permitting, licensing, and inspection business processes for over 500 city users in the Planning, Infrastructure and Economic Development Department with Phase 1, Release 1 for Building Code Services followed by planned releases for:



Planning Services - Development Review

Right of Way, Heritage and Urban Design Services

Committee of Adjustment



Nestled at the confluence of the Ottawa, Gatineau and Rideau rivers in the unceded Algonquin Anishinabek territory and home to over one million residents, the City of Ottawa is the Nation’s Capital and fourth largest municipality in Canada. A single-tier municipality responsible for all municipal services, the City will leverage POSSE LMS to streamline the issuance of over 100 permit and license types, increasing public access via a bilingual resident services portal and an integrated mobile application for inspectors to enhance efficiencies in the field.

Powered by the award-winning POSSE Platform, a robust workflow automation engine, POSSE LMS will enable the City of Ottawa to improve service desk and paper-based processes, streamlining land management services to maximize future economic development opportunities and infrastructure growth.

“The City of Ottawa looks forward to implementing the POSSE LMS System to facilitate convenient, accessible land management services for our burgeoning building community,” said John Buck, Acting Chief Building Official, City of Ottawa. “Following our exhaustive evaluation of the available solutions in the marketplace, we are confident that our selection of POSSE LMS will result in a transformative land management system delivering easy-to-use planning, permitting, licensing and inspection services; yielding faster turnaround times and superior service outcomes for residents and public servants alike.”

“Computronix is pleased to be partnering with the City of Ottawa in the provision of our POSSE LMS software solution,” added Gord Meeberg, Vice President of Business Development, Computronix. “With municipalities increasingly focused on providing cost-effective, automation guided, online resident services; this implementation will position the City of Ottawa favourably to deliver efficient, mobile-friendly land management services enabled by a proven enterprise software solution yielding true generational value.”

The City of Ottawa joins a well-established POSSE user base across North America with a variety of government clients in Canada, including:

The regional municipalities of Durham, Halton and Halifax

The cities of Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Surrey and Vancouver

The provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland, and Yukon Territory.



About Computronix

Computronix is a leading provider of transformative software solutions for land management, alcohol beverage control, enterprise licensing and workflow management. A true service-centric organization, exemplified by our 100% project success rate and industry leading employee retention rate, Computronix is proud to serve major government clients representing over 100 million residents from Honolulu to Halifax with our Public One-Stop Service Engine (POSSE) software solution.

