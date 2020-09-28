Letter written by Albert Einstein in 1943, in English, condemning racism and segregation in the U.S., is for sale

The letter is handsomely matted and framed, with a photo of Einstein. It’s also one of the few letters Einstein hand-wrote in English. German was his preferred tongue. Writing in a neat cursive hand, Albert Einstein strongly condemns racism and segregation in the United States. The words are still relevant today – nearly 80 years later.

His words are strong and prescient, and resonate just as strongly today as when first written. The letter would be an important addition to anyone’s collection.

Einstein notes that he heard White speak ‘some years ago’. Something clearly deeply impressed him about White’s speech for him to write this thoughtful letter to White over three years after the event” — Michael DiRuggiero