Press Release Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

Middlesex Barracks / Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A304135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 1100 AM

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Patty’s Crossing

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Ackley

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front left tire, paneling and bumper

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Derrick Megrath

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/27/2020 at approximately 1100 AM, Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks, was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US RT 2 in Marshfield, near Patty’s Crossing. Investigation revealed that Kevin Ackley, 29 of Barre, was operating his white 2008 Volkswagen Passat, traveling south on US RT 2 in Marshfield when he crossed the center double yellow line colliding into a blue 2006 Subaru Impreza, traveling north on US RT 2, operated by Derrick Megrath. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop off the east side the roadway. Vehicle #1 is considered to have sustained extensive damage. Vehicle #2 is considered a total loss. Minor injuries were sustained in the crash. Vehicle #1 was towed from the scene by Caledonia Wrecker Service of Danville, VT. Vehicle #2 was towed from the scene by Crosstown Towing of Berlin, VT.