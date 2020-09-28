Press Release Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
Middlesex Barracks / Motor vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A304135
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 1100 AM
STREET: US RT 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Patty’s Crossing
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Ackley
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Passat
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front left tire, paneling and bumper
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Derrick Megrath
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/27/2020 at approximately 1100 AM, Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks, was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US RT 2 in Marshfield, near Patty’s Crossing. Investigation revealed that Kevin Ackley, 29 of Barre, was operating his white 2008 Volkswagen Passat, traveling south on US RT 2 in Marshfield when he crossed the center double yellow line colliding into a blue 2006 Subaru Impreza, traveling north on US RT 2, operated by Derrick Megrath. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop off the east side the roadway. Vehicle #1 is considered to have sustained extensive damage. Vehicle #2 is considered a total loss. Minor injuries were sustained in the crash. Vehicle #1 was towed from the scene by Caledonia Wrecker Service of Danville, VT. Vehicle #2 was towed from the scene by Crosstown Towing of Berlin, VT.