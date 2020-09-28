Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash

Middlesex Barracks / Motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A304135                  

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

 

STATION: Middlesex          

 

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 1100 AM

 

STREET: US RT 2

 

TOWN: Marshfield

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Patty’s Crossing

 

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Kevin Ackley

 

AGE: 29

 

SEAT BELT? Yes

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Passat

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front left tire, paneling and bumper

 

INJURIES: Minor

 

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR: Derrick Megrath

 

AGE: 28

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

 

INJURIES: None reported

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/27/2020 at approximately 1100 AM, Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks, was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US RT 2 in Marshfield, near Patty’s Crossing.  Investigation revealed that Kevin Ackley, 29 of Barre, was operating his white 2008 Volkswagen Passat, traveling south on US RT 2 in Marshfield when he crossed the center double yellow line colliding into a blue 2006 Subaru Impreza, traveling north on US RT 2, operated by Derrick Megrath.  Both vehicles came to a controlled stop off the east side the roadway.  Vehicle #1 is considered to have sustained extensive damage. Vehicle #2 is considered a total loss.  Minor injuries were sustained in the crash. Vehicle #1 was towed from the scene by Caledonia Wrecker Service of Danville, VT. Vehicle #2 was towed from the scene by Crosstown Towing of Berlin, VT.

