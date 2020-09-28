Binck Bank Tour: Lineup

Tomorrow NTT Pro Cycling (NTTProCycling.com) will lineup for the UCI World Tour Binck Bank Tour. The Belgian stage race has been shortened this year, from 7 stages to 5, due to the currently condensed UCI race calendar.

The 2020 Binck Bank Tour will consist of 4 road stages and a 11km individual time trial (on stage 2). The final stage, that has in recent years always finished in Geraardsbergen, will once again be the queen stage with 4 local laps that include the famous Muur of Geraardsbergen.

NTT Pro Cycling will take to the start with a strong classics type team, to suit the parcour. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Michael Gogl, Max Walscheid, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Jay Thomson, Rasmus Tiller and Nicholas Dlamini will lineup in Blankenberge tomorrow.

Edvald Boasson Hagen - NTT Pro Cycling "I am looking forward to the Binck Bank Tour. It is always a very tough race as every stage can be like its own mini classic, but if you have good legs, then it can be an enjoyable race too. I hope that will be the case for me and some of the other guys in our team who have just recently finished the Tour de France, as then we have a good chance to ride away with a nice result."

