America Development & Investments, LLC Announces Plans for Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix

A new state-of-the-art Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital is slated to open in Phoenix in 2021

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America Development & Investments, LLC (ADI), a leading healthcare real estate developer based in Dallas, and Reunion IRF announced plans today to open a Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in the Phoenix market.



The new 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be located on 2.5 acres at 1675 E. Villa St, Phoenix, AZ 85006. The three-story, 51,000 square foot rehabilitation hospital will provide inpatient care for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic debilitating conditions.

“Central Phoenix/Downtown Phoenix have become a landing spot for multiple new healthcare and bioscience facilities, and we wanted to continue that trend,” said Jeffrey Jones, a partner in Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix. “Our market analysis showed us that there was a real need in this specific part of Phoenix. We believe the new hospital will provide greater access to state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation care, in addition to bringing new healthcare-related jobs to the local economy. We are looking forward to becoming a valued member of the healthcare community in Phoenix.”

The custom-built hospital will provide patients with their own private rooms, two therapy gyms with leading edge therapy technology and outdoor therapy areas, among other amenities. The 48-bed hospital was designed by Callaway Architecture, a Dallas, Texas-based architecture firm, and the general contractor will be Tempe-based Adolfson & Peterson. Once construction is complete, Dallas, Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage the hospital.



ADI expects to break ground in October 2020 with plans to open the hospital by late Q3 2021. Construction financing for the project was provided by OneAz Credit Union, a Phoenix-based financial institution serving Arizona.

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. For more information visit, www.reunionrehabhospital.com

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad07a730-19f2-492c-ad13-a8d5cd085833

Contact: Katie Eng katie@reunionrehabhospital.com